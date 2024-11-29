I've found the candle Jennifer Aniston's is "obsessed" with - and it's reduced by 20% in the Black Friday sales
There are three in my basket
If you've ever wondered what it is that makes a house smell expensive, I have the answer. Well, to be more precise, I have the candle — and you won't be surprised to know that it's Jennifer Aniston's signature scent.
As a Master Perfumer, I'm more than moderately fascinated by the fragrances that people choose for their homes. It says a lot about them, as well as the ambience that they want to create. Most recently, on hunt for the best Christmas candles, I came across the fragrance that Jennifer Aniston is "obsessed" with.
I won't keep you in suspense. According to Courtney Cox, she has "never been to her [Jennifer's] house without smelling a Cece candle right when you walk in. And I love it." I think you will too. The candle boasts an impressive harmony of sweet and smoky notes, including cedarwood, cardamom, white leather, and cinnamon. That's not even the best part. I've found a place where you can buy the Cece for 20% off (just use the code BLACKFRIDAY24 at checkout).
What's Jennifer Aniston's candle actually like?
The Cece is listed on Homecourt as the Courtney Cox, the founder's, "signature scent". I've heard it described as "sweet, but not overly sweet", as well as "mysterious and addictive" which should come as no surprise when you look at the fragrance profile.
You'll get some natural sweetness coming through in the sweet Guatemalan cardamom and Sri Lankan cinnamon, but that won't get too sweet, because there's an infusion of earthy cedarwood smoke, dried mate absolute leaves, and musky white leather. It's the perfect blend of sweetness, aromatics, and woodiness - it's a delicate fragrance that's strong enough to really give your home that delicious smell.
I've put more about the Cece candle below, just don't forget to use the code BLACKFRIDAY24 to get 20% off.
Aside from a perfect fragrance, it's easy to tell that the Cece is a premium candle. Over my time training as a Master Perfumer, I learnt some simple signs to check. I always look at the wax and wick. The perfect candle will use a natural wax (Homecourt uses soy wax, so that gets a tick), because this will have a cleaner and slower burn. It will also have a natural wick (Homecourt's is organic cotton, so that gets a double tick), because this won't diffuse impurities into the air, but it will also get the fragrance out into your home.
Homecourt reinforces this by promising that "all ingredients are carefully selected to be non-toxic and safe for people and pets when used as directed. Whenever possible, we utilize upcycled, plant-derived, and skincare-level ingredients."
You can pick up the Cece in votive size, perfect if you like to mix and match your different candles. It comes with all the charm, just bitesized.
If you're unsure about an open flame, or more of an essential oils person, you can enjoy Cece in this elegant reed diffuser. I'm tempted to get this as well as the candle.
Similar candles to Cece
If you like the sound of Cece, but you want to take a look at some other options on the market, I have some stunning alternatives that you're going to love. Here are three of my favourite, smoky-sweet candles. They're perfect for this time of year too.
Fragrance family: smoky, woody | Notes: wood fire, cedar oil, guaiac wood oil, black leather | Size: 185g | Wax: soy | Wick: cotton | Burn time: 40 hrs
As the name suggests, this rich and smoky candle smells exactly like a log fire. Cece has more spice and sweetness to it, but the leathery woody notes in both keep them in similar fragrance families.
Fragrance family: rich, spicy | Notes: amber, sandalwood, patchouli, star anise | Size: 300g | Wax: soy | Wick: cotton | Burn time: 50 hrs
I've been burning this candle almost non-stop since I first smelt it. The rich and spicy notes are very reminiscent of Cece, but the star anise and amber takes this into new realms of indulgence.
Fragrance family: aromatic, fruity | Notes: fig, mint, musk | Size: 140g | Wax: soy | Wick: cotton | Burn time: 45 hrs
Penhaligon's have been recipients of royal warrants for plenty of their perfumes, so it's no surprise that this candle is gorgeous. It comes in a beautiful wooden box and the fragrance is light, rich, and aromatic.
I'm tempted to order the diffuser, 5-wick candle, and the mini votive. Everyone who owns Jennifer Aniston's Cece candle says that it's something special and, with 20% off for Black Friday, I think it's worth the splurge.
