Holly Willoughby’s holly and berry-covered Christmas tree is giving us major tree decoration inspiration

In an Instagram post, Holly Willoughby shared a festive post in which she sported an adorably festive outfit and share how she decorates her Christmas tree.

We're all about looking to celebrities for Christmas decorating inspiration, and we love when those A-listers get a chance to share glimpses into their homes around the holidays. Whether you're looking to make your hallway look more festive this Christmas or trying to upgrade your Christmas tree, celebrities are great people to turn to for inspiration - and recently, we just took a page out of Holly Willoughby's book after she posted a picture of her festive tree.

Holly Willoughby is known for her sparkling and bubbly personality, so it's no wonder that her tree would reflect the same sort of energy. In a post that she shared to her Instagram a year ago around Christmas time, she showed a glimpse of what her chic Christmas tree looked like, as well as the stylish outfit she was wearing for the season.

Her post, which was shared the week of Christmas of 2022, featured a selfie of Holly, as well as a look at her tree in the background - which is covered with red, white, and green trending Christmas tree accents that prove to be really unique and elegant.

For example, within the tree, you can see bunches of holly berries interspersed throughout, adding a nice natural element to the tree amid the other ornaments that are also decorating adorning it. You can also see that all of her ornaments match in similar red and white hues, taking shapes of reindeer, typical bauble shapes, and more. The truly spectacular part of the tree in our opinion, however, is how much greenery she incorporated onto it.

Although, of course, the tree naturally lends a lot of greenery, Holly added some sprigs of eucalyptus and aforementioned holly sprigs throughout, which added some nice texture to the tree.

You can add similar red, white, and green accents to your tree this year for an updated and luxurious touch - and it's easier than you'd think.

In the picture, you can also see that Holly is wearing a super festive and stylish red outfit for "Christmas Eve Eve," according to her caption. On top, she sported a stunning bright red winter coat, which featured a classic red fur collar as well as red fur cuffs. She also wore a pair of sheer black polka dot tights, as well as shoes that look reminiscent of a pair of Carrie Bradshaw-beloved Manolo Blahniks. All in all, the post has truly maximum festive vibes, and we're trying to harness this feminine holiday energy as soon as humanly possible.