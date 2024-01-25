Claudia Winkleman's 'carefully curated' marble and minimalist chrome kitchen exudes quiet luxury

Claudia Winkleman's kitchen is our latest interior design obsession as a home cooking video shows off the host's incredible quiet luxury kitchen.

Since the release of The Traitors season 2 we've all become a little bit obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's style as the host has become the ultimate influencer with many of us frantically searching how to shop some of her best looks. Well her influence has begun to extend outside of her wardrobe and into her home as we've realised that the Winkleverse has much more to offer than just capsule wardrobe insights.

Claudia Winkleman's kitchen might be the perfect quiet luxury look that picks up on so many key kitchen trends of 2024, while still retaining a chic ageless look.

In the video posted by Claudia on social media fans were able to catch a glimpse of the presenter's white marble and stainless steel kitchen as she made an overnight oats dish with Fulltime Meals. The presenter's kitchen looked almost like a professional set-up with a large island in the centre of the room. The space had a quiet luxury, minimalist approach which featured streamlined cabinets in bright white colour that were complemented by the white marble surfaces and backsplash.

Our Homes Editor, Tamara Kelly was impressed with this space and explained how Claudia's kitchen encapsulates the quiet luxury trend.

"I envisioned Claudia's kitchen being more electric, like her personal style but in reality, her family kitchen is a vision of 'quiet luxury' with an understated design, a carefully curated space that offers a sense of effortless elegance.

"The well-balanced kitchen colour scheme features creamy cabinets that are minimalist in design thanks to the handleless design, this would have been intentionally chosen to create a streamlined look that feels calm and contemporary.

"The continuous use of marble from the countertop to the splashback exudes luxury without feeling overwhelming because it's so subtle and harmonious with the neutral-coloured cabinets. Although it's nice to see she doesn't take a totally minimalist approach, as is evident from her vast array of cooking oils, spices and drizzles kept on a wooden board beside the on-trend professional-looking stainless steel Range cooker – clearly an indicator that Claudia and her family use the space to it's full potential to cook lots, it's not a show home," Tamara concluded.

For those looking to add a bit of Claudia Winkleman's style to their kitchen, buying some of her classic kitchen essentials is a great way to make your space feel renewed, without a complete renovation.

Investing in a high quality wooden chopping board or a marble stick-on backsplash can help refresh your space and add a more modern feel to your kitchen. A high-quality chopping board is always one of the best investments for a kitchen as it can be used for decades. A stickable backsplash is also the perfect low-commitment addition to try out a new colour scheme for your space.