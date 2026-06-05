Boiler showrooms are coming back to the high street to offer customers confidence, convenience, and cost-efficiency

Boilers. Every home needs one. But it’s rarely a one-size-fits-all solution and shopping around has become increasingly confusing and overwhelming. This is exactly why British Gas and Currys are teaming up to bring back a traditional showroom experience to the high street.

In the 1960s, it was commonplace for shoppers to be more hands-on when it came to understanding boilers, finding a solution and a plan that catered to their individual needs.

Now, in a time when people are bombarded with so many options, working out which companies to trust, trying to avoid hidden charges or rogue traders, the traditional showroom experience will return. This new move allows customers to browse, buy and install in one seamless visit with complete confidence.

Coming soon: British Gas boilers and air conditioning at Currys

More than just a nostalgia play, the two brands are reviving the tradition in a time when many households are facing surging bills and struggling with upkeep.

Simplifying the process, customers can feel more confident in their decisions through transparency and the in-person expertise of the two brands.

And this is especially important as replacing an older boiler with a modern, efficient system that you can rely on can reduce energy bills by up to £180 per year.

By making it easier to speak to a real person, browse the options available and understand the process from start to end, the two brands are hoping customers feel more confident to explore their options and plan upgrades at the right time.

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And it comes at what experts consider to be exactly the opportune time because replacing a boiler during summer can lead to fewer winter emergencies, and reliable tradesmen are likely to have more flexibility to respond to bookings.

(Image credit: British Gas)

As well as boilers, British Gas and Currys will offer plans for anyone considering air conditioning.

With British summers getting warmer and more people still choosing to work from home frequently, a simple fan just won't do it anymore (though there are some clever DIY ways to cool down a room worth trying out).

If you'd rather just invest in a cooling system you can rely on for any unexpected heatwaves for summers to come, the two brands promise to offer lower-carbon and energy-efficient systems.

It could mean aircon just might be more affordable than one might think - and sleepless summer nights might be a thing of the past.

How much do the boilers and air conditioning units cost?

The price of boilers will start from £2,762, with air-conditioning units starting from £2,642.

The prices given will cover the appliance, full British Gas installation, standard materials required for straight-swap installs and manufacturer's warranty.

They aren’t cheap, as anyone who has ever had to buy a boiler will know. But investing in a boiler system and installation you can trust is one of the smartest moves one can make.

Buy cheap, you buy twice - but also, you might not be getting approved materials or tradesmen if you choose to go word of mouth or look in less regulated avenues.

Customers will have full clarity and transparency from the moment they begin browsing and after installation with Currys and British Gas, with real people around to speak to should you need.

(Image credit: British Gas)

The launch will begin at five select Currys stores and will expand across the country later in the year, though customers can compare features and get details of installations and payment plans online at Currys.co.uk.