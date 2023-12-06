Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's fresh white tiles and stainless steel combination in their clean kitchen is giving us clean minimalism inspiration

We've been nonstop thinking about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's stunning white kitchen, complete with white tiles and stainless steel appliances to boot.

We're always keen to take a look at celebrity homes - and recently, we got lucky enough to snatch some pitches of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former home in New Orleans, Louisiana. Trust us, the interiors do not disappoint - but we're especially transfixed by the clean aesthetic kitchen that the couple so effortlessly maintained.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars have shared this French Quarter home since 2006 as a base for one of their charity efforts, the Make it Right Foundation, but after the couple's divorce, the house is now on the market. Unfortunate for them - but lucky for us, we get to see some exclusive pictures of the interiors, sent personally by the listing agents at Interluxe Auctions of the Southern mansion.

(Image credit: Interluxe Auctions)

Although the whole house proves to be totally gorgeous, we were particularly enamored by the kitchen - which is laden with white tiles and simple details that give the room that "clean" aesthetic we all so desperately crave in our homes.

All of the former couple's appliances in the kitchen are stainless steel, ensuring a sleek design and top of the line technology for their kitchenware. The backsplash in the kitchen is a remarkable white tile that looks so clean and stunning, especially when also looking at the white marble and light wood countertops seen throughout the room.

While Angelina and Brad were certainly going for a more effective rather than aesthetic kitchen - they have every appliance you could ever need, including an espresso machine! - the room still manages to be tastefully decorated. Little touches like globe glass lights hang from the ceiling, and even something as simple as their pale blue tea kettle really lightens up the space even more.

(Image credit: Interluxe Auctions)

We also love the way the couple incorporated limited yet effective seating in their kitchen, having some stools at their island and then boasting long booth-style seating for their kitchen table - evoking a comforting and familiar feel to their eating space.

Overall, the kitchen has an air of cleanliness and calm, and we're taking major inspiration from all of the white and stainless steel that the couple formerly boasted in this space.