Amanda Holden's maximalist dining room with jungle theme and gold accents is daring but so luxe

Amanda Holden's maximalist dining room is 'not for the faint-hearted' but might be one of the most exciting luxe interior decor schemes we've seen in a celebrity's home.

Amanda Holden's most recent Instagram posts have revealed her incredible new dining room which picks up on some of the major interior design trends of 2024. The celebrity bucked traditional trends and instead opted for a dining room design that focusses on dark rich jewel-tone colours with bright gold accents.

The space has a jungle feel with leaves, cheetahs, and leopards decorating the walls and ceiling space. The overall effect was incredible and the star documented this transformation on her Instagram, showing how the space went from classic to ultra-luxe.

Tamara Kelly, Woman&Home's Home Editor said that the space was 'beautifully co-ordinated' and perfectly 'dramatic'. "It's not for the faint-hearted but there's no denying the wow factor of Amanada's daring dining room scheme. If there's one room within a home where it pays to be daring it's in a dining room to create a real talking point and interest," she said.

"Black and gold is a stunning luxe colour combination to set the scene for intimate dining experiences. The black paint colour drenching the entire space feels bold and fearless, creating the perfect dramatic backdrop for the gold accents to pop. The reflective element of the decorative gold paper adds an extra touch of luxe to the brooding scheme," Tamara added.

"The style team have beautifully coordinated every last detail from the gold-painted edging on the table to the uplighting creating an ambient golden glow and the black velvet upholstery that picks up subtle reflections of the gold surroundings – it might not be to everyone's taste but there's no arguing that the attention to detail is immaculate," she concluded.

Fans were divided when it came to this dining room space, while some were completely inspired by this design, others were rather unimpressed.

"That’s absolutely stunning! I’m not brave enough. But this is inspiring,said one commenter.

"Nothing but pure quality the whole project looks so lush," penned another, while a third said they loved the "drama and opulence".