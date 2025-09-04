How often should you water a bonsai tree? Plant experts reveal the answer

Bonsai trees are known for being a challenge even to the most qualified plant owners, with their watering needs being one of the biggest conundrums.

Learning how to care for a bonsai tree is not for the faint of heart, with many reasons they're seen as one of the hardest houseplants to keep alive. However, plant guru or not, you can conquer this sensitive species with a little help from houseplant experts.

So if you're ready to elevate your houseplant collection and transform your home into a zen oasis, here's what the experts have to say about watering your bonsai.

How often should you water a bonsai tree?

It's no secret that bonsai trees are among the best Japanese houseplants to own. They help improve air quality and add a touch of serenity to your home. The only thing that might disturb the calm they bring is the stress of knowing how to water them.

"The frequency of watering a bonsai tree depends on several factors, including the species, the size of the tree and pot, the type of soil, and the environment (such as temperature and humidity)," starts Luke Newnes, gardening expert and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

"As a general rule, most bonsai trees should be checked daily and watered when the topsoil feels slightly dry to the touch. In warmer months, you may find yourself watering once a day, whereas in cooler or more humid conditions, every two to three days may suffice. Rather than sticking to a strict schedule, it’s best to check the soil moisture regularly," he explains.

By checking the soil, you're less likely to make a houseplant mistake and under- or overwater your bonsai.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to tell if your bonsai needs water?

When it comes to how often you should water houseplants, each plant needs its own routine, especially more difficult ones like Bonsais. However, knowing the signs of your plant being thirsty can make this much simpler.

"The simplest way to tell if your bonsai needs water is by feeling the soil. Gently press your finger about an inch into the soil; if it feels dry at that depth, it’s time to water," says Luke.

"You can also observe the weight of the pot; if it feels lighter than usual, it may be dry. Some bonsai owners also look for subtle signs from the tree itself, such as slightly drooping leaves or a duller appearance, but it’s always best to rely on the soil moisture as your primary guide," he adds.

Whilst it can feel a little overwhelming caring for so many indoor plants, knowing tricks like this will help you manage their different needs.

How much water should you give a bonsai tree?

Similar to knowing how to water your garden plants properly, there's also a recommended method for your indoor plants. And the amount of water given to your bonsai tree can make all the difference.

"When watering a bonsai tree, it is best to water it thoroughly until water begins to run out of the drainage holes of the pot. Aim to give the roots of the tree a deep soak, but do not leave the bonsai sitting in water. If the tips of the bonsai's leaves begin to turn brown, this can indicate that it is being overwatered," explains Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture.

FAQs

Is there a tool that can make watering your bonsai tree easier?

It's no secret that having essential gardening tools can help you care for your outdoor plants; the same is true for your houseplants.

"Absolutely! A small watering can with a fine, rose-shaped spout is ideal for bonsai, as it allows you to water gently without disturbing the soil," states Luke.

"For those who want even more precision, a soil moisture meter is a handy tool that can help you gauge when your bonsai needs water, taking the guesswork out of the process. These meters are affordable and easy to use, making them a great addition to any houseplant enthusiast’s toolkit," he recommends.

If you really want a helping hand with your houseplant care, we would also recommend Elho's Smart Pebble, which provides daily updates on your plant's health and needs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop bonsai watering essentials

If you're looking to try out some Japanese garden ideas, why not grow your bonsai outdoors? This is even more of a challenge, but so rewarding.