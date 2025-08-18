Want to have a healthier relationship with social media? Try these tips

Social media is a key part of our lives - serving up connection and inspiration at your fingertips, wherever you are. But without mindful use, it can have a negative effect, leading to everything from stress to comparison.

However, by cultivating a healthier relationship with social media - be that on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok - you can protect mental wellbeing, foster genuine relationships and prevent information overload. That being said, it can understandably be tricky to know where to start.

We've called on the experts to share how best to ensure your time online complements your real-world experiences, so it remains a positive part of your life. They talk us through factoring in regular breaks, being careful of our consumption and a whole lot more...

32 ways to have a healthier relationship with social media

Consider your follows

"If it doesn’t fit, flatter or feel good - out it goes," insists social media expert Jules Brim. "You wouldn’t keep a pair of shoes that give you blisters, so why hang on to accounts that make you feel uncomfortable?

Don’t be shy about muting or unfollowing anything that drains your energy or makes you feel ‘less than’. Your feed, your rules."

Set 'social hours'

"We’ve all had those 'just five more minutes' scrolls that turn into a deep-dive at 1am," notes social media expert and marketeer, Jules Brim. "Set ‘social hours’, and suddenly you’re the one calling the shots, not your phone."

Prioritise creating content

"Share something that’s you, your humour, your thoughts, your wins or even your little fails," suggests social media pro, Jules Brim.

"When you move from simply watching to actively sharing, you take back a bit of control and make your corner of social media feel more like home."

Schedule 'detox days'

"Think of it like giving your brain a 'spa day'," notes marketing expert, Jules Brim. "Log off for 24 hours each week and do something just for you, like baking, walking, napping, binging a box set or getting lost in a good book.

" You’ll come back to social media feeling refreshed instead of drained, and you might even find you look forward to your time away from the screen."

Transform your mornings

"Spend the first 30 minutes of your day doing something that brings you joy," says Tam Kaur, a personal growth and development coach. "That could be stepping out into the sunshine, reading in your favourite spot on the sofa or making and drinking your matcha.

"When you fall in love with the first moment of your day, you stop needing social media to distract you from it."

Fill your diary

"Schedule your life with purpose in a way that fulfils you," recommends development coach Tam Kaur. "Plan your hours to the tee and have a complete structure for your day that’s going to help you achieve your goals - the more direction your day has around the things you want to achieve in life, the less space there is for mindless scrolling."

Engage with intention

"Start by noticing how you feel during and after using social media," suggests Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic.

"Awareness is the first step to change. If certain accounts trigger comparison or self-criticism, consider unfollowing or muting them and actively curate your feed so it reflects what uplifts, inspires or informs you in a healthy way."

Schedule 'switch off' time

"Set gentle boundaries around time, such as by using app timers or creating 'phone-free' moments in your day - particularly first thing in the morning and before bed,' advises consultant psychologist, Dr Touroni.

"Replace some scrolling time with activities that genuinely recharge you, such as a short walk, reading a book or calling a friend."

Get off 'autopilot'

"Ask yourself why you’re opening the app and what you want to get from it, rather than letting the habit take the lead," advises consultant psychologist Dr Touroni.

"This small mindset shift can help you feel more in control and make social media a tool you use, rather than something that uses you."

Manipulate your algorithm

"Cleanse your feed," suggests Grace Hawkins Taylor, head of brand at Unplugged.

"Train your algorithm by engaging with positive posts so even your explore or FYP page is showing you content that lifts you up."

Banish your phone

"Leave your device outside of the bedroom overnight," encourages Unplugged head of brand, Grace Hawkins Taylor. "This will improve your sleep quality and sleep duration, as you won't be tempted for a quick scroll before sleep.

"Instead of using it as an alarm clock, buy an old-school one to prevent you from picking it up as soon as you wake up."

Enlist the help of apps

Struggle with motivation? "Set social media app limits with specific apps like Opal or Forest," advises Unplugged's head of brand, Grace Hawkins Taylor. "This will give you a small amount of friction to help you rethink if you really want to scroll."

Better still, delete your social media apps.

Make personal rules

"Have dedicated phone-free zones in the home," suggests marketing pro, Grace Hawkins Taylor.

"Make a rule that you won't have phones at the dinner table or on your desk - this will keep your phone out of reach and sight, preventing you from habitually checking it or getting distracted if you get a notification."

Know your 'why'

"Before making changes, pause and ask yourself: Why do I want a different relationship with social media?" recommends research psychologist Dr Emma Palmer-Cooper.

"Is it because it’s eating into time with loved ones, affecting your mood or replacing activities you value? The clearer you are, the easier it will be to build meaningful habits you can maintain."

Enjoy missing out

"Goals are easier to stick to when they’re framed around what you’re moving towards rather than what you’re avoiding," says research psychologist, Dr Palmer-Cooper.

"If you’re cutting down on social media, think about what you’re gaining, like peace of mind, more time for hobbies, deeper face-to-face conversations."

Set clear goals

"Vague intentions like 'spend less time on Instagram' are harder to follow than concrete ones," notes research psychologist Dr Palmer-Cooper.

"Instead, try: 'Check notifications once in the afternoon, then log off.' This way, you can track your progress and feel a genuine sense of achievement."

Celebrate your successes

"When you stick to your new habit, reward yourself," encourages research psychologist, Dr Palmer-Cooper. "This doesn’t have to mean spending money, it could be making a favourite cup of tea, enjoying a walk or spending time on a creative project you love.

"The key is to pause and notice the satisfaction that comes from following through. That positive reinforcement strengthens the habit and makes it more likely to last."

Curate with kindness

"Think of your feed as a dinner guest list, and only invite what nourishes you," suggests Naomi Magnus, psychotherapist and founder at North London Therapy.

"Follow accounts that inspire, educate or bring joy, and gently unfollow anything that triggers comparison or negativity. A well-curated feed is like a well-set table: comforting, uplifting and full of good company."

Share your memories

"Swap scrolling for storytelling," suggests psychotherapist Naomi Magnus. "Instead of passively consuming content, use social media to tell your own authentic stories - whether that’s a recipe you tried, a garden bloom or a book that moved you.

"This shift from scrolling to creating makes it more meaningful and less draining."

'Time block' usage

"Set boundaries with when in the day you scroll," advises psychotherapist Naomi Magnus. "Social media accounts don’t need to be checked 24/7 - decide on set times to check in, and stick to them.

"This creates boundaries that protect your attention, leaving more space for real-world conversations, hobbies and relaxation."

Practice mindful use

"Engage, don’t just consume," suggests Dr Ravi Gill, a health psychologist. "Comment, share and connect meaningfully instead of passively scrolling. Check in with yourself before and after using social media.

"Are you feeling better or worse? Adjust accordingly."

Avoid 'comparison culture'

“It’s easy to be caught up in the negativity of social media," warns Manikaa Dhillon, a self-development coach and founder of Aligned Ambition.

"Create a positive social environment and remove those you compare yourself to or spend time judging."

Unfollow 'draining' accounts

“It’s so easy to find accounts that might feel entertaining at first, but then thrive on drama, judgment and pulling people down," urges self-development coach Manikaa Dhillon.

"Don’t spend your time consuming these types of content - it can end up draining you."

Set targeted limits

"It’s easy to get caught up in ‘doomscrolling’ and it’s always ‘I’ll just have five more minutes’ and then it becomes an hour before you know it," warns self-development coach Manikaa Dhillon.

"Set time limits for platforms you struggle with the most - those that keep you hooked on the unproductive cycle."

Find validation elsewhere

“It’s easy to get caught up in online validation, waiting for likes, comments or shares to tell you something is worth celebrating," notes Manikaa Dhillon, founder of Aligned Ambition.

"Some of the best moments in life never make it to a feed. Make a habit of noticing and enjoying your ‘offline wins’ - whether it’s finishing a project at work, hitting a fitness goal or simply having a great day with friends."

Turn off notifications

"All those little pings and buzzes? They put your body into 'fight or flight' mode," warns social media expert Jules Brim. "It's your brain’s ancient survival wiring kicking in. Every notification is like a tiny alarm bell - when you get dozens of these a day, your brain never really gets a rest.

"Cutting down on notifications - or switching them off entirely - gives your nervous system a breather, so you can enjoy social media without feeling like you’re always on high alert."

Get some space

"Take regular time offline," urges marketing expert Grace Hawkins Taylor. "Having intentional breaks from your phone will improve your relationship with it.

"You'll realise that you don't really miss out on anything - the world keeps turning and nothing is that urgent."

Step away regularly

“While you’re on social media, take a moment to notice how your mind and body feel," says self-development coach Manikaa Dhillon.

"Ask yourself, 'am I calm, anxious, or inspired?' If negative emotions start to creep in, step away for just five minutes. Over time, making this a regular habit will help you stay more connected to your body, rather than slipping into autopilot and losing hours to scrolling.”

Get into habits

"Use the 'downtime' setting on your phone," recommends marketing expert Grace Hawkins Taylor.

"This will automatically put your phone in 'do not disturb' mode at certain times in the day and will prevent you from hearing or feeling notifications."

Break down goals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Try pairing a long-term aim, such as 'I want to spend less time scrolling', with a practical short-term step, like limiting social media use to a 10-minute window in the morning and evening," suggests Dr Palmer-Cooper. "Tools like app timers can help you stick to these boundaries and remind you when it’s time to move on to something more fulfilling."

31. Reignite your motivation

"Think back to a time you put your phone aside," suggests psychologist Dr Palmer-Cooper.

"What did you do instead? How did you feel afterwards? Remembering those wins can reinforce your motivation when temptation strikes."

Lean towards 'inspiration'

"Curate your feed so it’s filled with inspiration, joy and things that genuinely add value to your day," suggests founder of Aligned Ambition, Manikaa Dhillon.

"Save posts that inspire you, then use them later to fuel your own creativity or personal goals. Unfollow, mute and block anything that doesn’t align with that."