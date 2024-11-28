Michelle Obama starts every day with this one simple tip to inspire positivity - and it easily fits into our daily routine

Michelle Obama shared the simple way she starts every day, that makes her feel positive even if she's in a slump - and it doesn't take up too much time.

Michelle serves as an inspiration in all aspects of life. From graduating Harvard Law School and undertaking a successful career as an attorney, to becoming the First Lady of the United States, she already was already someone to look up to before she became a fashion icon, and advocate for health and wellness and women's issues.

Michelle's best looks often have us running out to replicate her effortless style, and the way she candidly discusses her experience with the menopause will make women everywhere feel less alone. With a passion for health and wellbeing, the icon has now revealed the one simple act she performs every morning before she starts her day, that sets her up to feel positive even if she wakes up not quite feeling it.

In her latest book, Overcoming: A Work Book, set to be released on December 3, Michelle shares that many of her days begin with feelings of self-doubt. She's having none of it, however, and starts every day with a simple trick taught to her by a good friend of hers named Ron. This involves standing in front of the mirror and greeting herself warmly. In Ron's case, Michelle reveals he smiles at himself and says, "Heeey, Buddy!"

She was taken by the simplicity of this action, and the fact that it makes so little demands from the person undertaking it. Even though 'hey, Buddy' might seem a little forced, it can easily be swapped out for something like, 'oh, hi there,' or, 'good morning, wonderful.' Michelle loves that these simple greetings aren't terribly ambitious, and aren't a cheesy pep talk.

The affirmation doesn't take much from time-pressed women, and doesn't carry any transformative beliefs that you've manifested the day ahead to be full of new opportunities and positive growth. It's a simple, friendly greeting - and when we get one of those when we're out and about, how much can it transform our day and feelings for the better?

She points out that women are usually conditioned to see themselves in the mirror each morning and only pick out their flaws - a puffy face, more lines, another wrinkle, a pimple. Even when beauty and makeup routines are complete, not many women will stand in front of the mirror and find joy in their final appearance, but will once again only pick out what they'd like to change.

In an excerpt from her book, Michelle writes, "I would guess that like the rest of us, my pal Ron often shows up tired and puffy in the mirror. He, too, has plenty of flaws that surely beg to be inspected and scrutinized. But what he sees first, what he chooses to recognize, is a whole person, someone he’s genuinely glad to see."

Michelle wants everyone to remember that many external forces in the world seek to knock us down - many so socially and culturally normal, we don't even recognise their effect on our wellbeing. Although she's acknowledged the simple act of greeting ourselves kindly each day is unlikely to have life-altering consequences, there's definitely something to be said for the way leaving the house with a positive mind frame can offer more resilience in the face of everyday challenges that knock you off course.