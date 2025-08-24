Mel Robbins’ ‘favourite mindset hack’ is an easy switch that helps you instantly ‘get your power back’

When Mel Robbins calls something her “favourite mindset hack,” we’re obviously going to listen and incorporate it immediately into our day-to-day. The New York Times bestselling author has come to our rescue more times than we can count with tips like letting the 'meaningless stuff' go and her secret to never getting angry. Now we’re adding her latest hack to our arsenal for getting through the day after she revealed that she uses it “all the time".

Much like her now iconic Let Them Theory, this latest trick is a simple one that asks you to use one simple word to reframe your thinking and improve your life.

According to Mel, that word is, simply, “what?".

She explains, “It’s how you can get your power back in a situation where you feel powerless or sad or angry, and you start to go, ‘Why is this happening? Why does this always happen?’ Stop saying ‘why’ and flip it and ask yourself ‘what?’”

The idea behind her trick is to find the lesson in a bad situation, rather than focusing on only the situation itself. So, Mel says, instead of asking “why,” you want to say, “What is this teaching me? What is this situation – this frustrating, heartbreaking, sad situation – teaching me that I need to learn?”

With the situation reframed in your head, you’re put in a much better situation to not only deal with it, but also learn from it and move forward.

Mel explains, “When you say ‘what’, you rise above it. You’re now looking at it and you’re looking at it for the lesson because absolutely everything that happens in your life, particularly the painful stuff, can teach you something so important.”

Then, with the lesson learnt, “you will get your power back,” she promises. And not only that, but as she explained in the caption of her Instagram video, you will also be able to get "clarity, strength, and the power to move forward no matter what’s happening."

