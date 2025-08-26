Mel Robbins' reminder to 'choose yourself' is exactly what we needed to hear today

"You’re going to spend your entire life, from the day you’re born, till the day you die, with only one person,” Mel Robbins says. “You.” We’ll let that sink in for a moment…

Now her New York Times bestselling book The Let Them Theory is not only available on Audible but is read to you by Mel herself, and some of the most meaningful insights she’s shared through her work are left feeling all the more poignant. She stresses certain words, highlights certain passages, and, when it comes to the final chapter, titled Your Let Me Era Is Here, it’s impossible not to be moved by her reminder to "choose yourself".

Reading aloud, Mel says, ”You are the only love of your entire life. Whether you’re single, dating, married, or healing from heartbreak, the power to create incredible relationships is already within you.”

And where it all comes from, she explains, is from how you choose to love and treat yourself. “The foundation of all these incredible relationships, whether it’s your friends, or your family, or the person that you spend your life with, it all lies in how you treat yourself.”

She adds, |It’s about recognising that the love, respect, and care you give to yourself, it sets a standard for every other relationship in your life. And when you stop chasing validation from other people and you start choosing to honour yourself, you are sending a powerful message to the world about how you deserve to be treated.

“The truth is, everything you’re looking for starts with you.”

For fans of Mel who haven’t read her book, which we’d definitely recommend doing, she concludes her Let Them theory with the Let Me theory. This is what she’s explaining above: let them do what they want, let me carve my own path towards happiness.

She explains, “You are the source of your own happiness, your own fulfilment and your own joy. And when you truly embrace that, everything else falls into place. You are the love of your life. And the life you create, full of meaningful relationships, joy, and fulfillment, begins with how you choose to love yourself.”

It is a stark reminder that a lot of Mel’s fans admitted they needed to hear at the moment. “It took me a long time to figure this out, but it is making all the difference,” one person revealed. While another added, “You’ve been personally life-changing for me. The motivation from your words, books, podcast was a Cinderella shoe fit the moment I heard it. Thank you for your positivity.”