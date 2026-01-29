No need to guess - this 30-year study reveals the best exercise routine for women to boost longevity

Whether it's swimming, jogging, tennis or yoga, we all have a favourite exercise - and we'd rather stick to what we know. However, new research suggests that (along with eating a healthy diet), variety is the spice of life when it comes to the best exercises for longevity.

Researchers tracked the physical activity of more than 111,000 men and women in the US over 30+ years. They found that the participants who did a mixture of different activities had a 19% lower risk of dying early from any cause and a 13 to 41% lower mortality risk from cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and other causes.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal Medicine , asked the participants to answer a questionnaire every two years from 1986 to 2018 about how often and for how long they did nine exercises: walking, cycling, jogging, running, tennis, squash, rowing or callisthenics, stair climbing and resistance or weight training.

Those more active overall had a lower mortality risk, as you would expect, but the key finding was the impact of mixing up the types of exercise. The team writes in the journal that “these data support the notion that long-term engagement in multiple types of physical activity may help extend the lifespan”. The data showed that health benefits for individuals who only did one type of exercise “plateaued at certain levels”. Those who participated in a diverse range saw “additional health benefits independent of total physical activity levels”.

“It’s important to keep a high level of total physical activity, and on top of that, diversifying the types of activities may be more beneficial,” Dr Yang Hu, from Harvard School of Public Health and lead author of the study, tells the BBC.

Vigorous walking was linked to the largest reduction in risk of early death (17%), followed by running (13%), climbing stairs (10%) and resistance training (9%). The team says that swimming was the only sport not associated with lower all-cause mortality, but this is because “individuals may report similar swimming durations regardless of whether they swim vigorously or casually”.

The team couldn’t point to a specific combination of exercises which might be most effective at improving longevity, but suggested this could be examined in future studies. The team also recommends further research into how optimal combinations of exercise change over our lifespans.

How to mix it up

So, what does this look like? The NHS recommends adults in England aim for 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

A mixture of cardio, such as brisk walking or a run, with some resistance training or Pilates over four or five days a week is a good place to start. Here's what that could look like:

Monday: Brisk walk for 30 minutes (total) + 30-minute weights workout at home

Brisk walk for 30 minutes (total) + 30-minute weights workout at home Wednesday: Rowing workout, jog, or bodyweight workout at home for 30 minutes

Rowing workout, jog, or bodyweight workout at home for 30 minutes Friday: Brisk walk for 30 minutes (total)

Brisk walk for 30 minutes (total) Saturday: 30-minute weights workout

These types of exercise benefit the muscles, bones, joints, and cardiovascular system. They do wonders for your mental health, too.

This is just a guide for general interest and not intended to suggest a course of action that's suitable for you. The study also doesn't include a complete analysis of all activities with physical and mental benefits. For example, data is missing on Pilates and stretching workouts.

If you’re new to exercise or have any health problems, you should always speak to a doctor or personal trainer before you start.