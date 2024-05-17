32 foods for healthy hair growth - from superfood greens to zinc-rich oysters

Longer and thicker hair is at the top of many of our beauty wish lists. But while investing in high-quality products can have a positive impact, eating the right diet is one of the most effective ways to boost hair health.

A diet lacking in nutrients, particularly vitamins B12 and D and iron, can harm your locks and has been linked to thinning hair and hair loss. Luckily, these essential vitamins and minerals are present in some of our most common foods.

For quicker hair growth, load your plate up with high-protein foods like eggs and grains, as well as vitamin C-packed foods like blueberries, spinach and broccoli. Healthy, shiny hair starts with a healthy scalp and many of these nutritious foods will help boost scalp health as well as provide the vitamins and minerals your hair needs. These are the 32 best foods to eat for hair growth.

32 foods to eat for healthy hair growth

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and also contain biotin, which is essential for healthy hair growth. Nutritionally dense, eggs are a favourite with nutritionists thanks to their high levels of zinc and selenium, which also help to contribute towards healthy hair. Have them poached, scrambled or hard-boiled - just make sure they're a regular addition to your diet.

Mackerel

Fatty fish like mackerel have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as being a great source of protein and B vitamins, which are both linked to hair health. While the research into increasing omega-3 in the diet and hair growth is too limited to make any bold claims, health experts have seen some evidence to suggest that it can help speed up the process.

Blueberries

Blueberries are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with antioxidants like vitamin C. The body uses Vitamin C to produce collagen, which in addition to being great for skin health helps to strengthen the hair and prevent breakage. A one-cup serving of blueberries contains 25% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C.

Avocados

We could wax lyrical about the nutritional benefits of avocados. Not only do they contain healthy fats, but this tasty fruit is also a brilliant source of vitamin E. Like vitamin C, vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect against free radicals that can be damaging to the hair. One medium-sized avocado provides 28% of your daily vitamin E.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A encourages cell growth, which extends to the hair, and also helps the body to produce sebum for a healthier scalp.

Spinach

Green, leafy vegetables should be an essential part of your diet due to their high nutritional content and anti-inflammatory properties. Spinach is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and folate, which are all important for hair growth. Iron deficiencies have been linked to hair loss - topping up your levels with a side of spinach will help keep hair strong and healthy.

Salmon

Like mackerel, salmon is another oily fish that's packed with nutrients, in particular omega-3. The body doesn't naturally produce omega-3s and the jury is out on how effective supplements can be, so upping your salmon intake is a great way to boost your levels. Just pop in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes and you're set.

Almonds

Not only are almonds a great snack when it comes to upping healthy fats in your diet, but they can also significantly boost hair growth thanks to their high levels of vitamin E. Almonds also provide a variety of B vitamins, zinc, and essential fatty acids.

Oysters

Oysters may be a luxurious treat often enjoyed with a glass of fizz, but they're also a great source of hair health heroes like zinc, iron, and vitamin D. Oysters are one of the best ways to get zinc into your diet, with 28 to 32 mg per serving.

Sunflower seeds

A sprinkle of sunflower seeds on your soup or salad can make a difference to your hair. A 28g serving of sunflower seeds contains around 50% of your daily vitamin E recommended intake, as well as those essential B vitamins.

Sardines

Seafood is a great addition to your diet when it comes to hair health. Sardines are also high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D - and delicious on toast with salt and pepper. Fresh sardines are best for you, but the tinned ones are still something of a nutritional powerhouse - perfect if you want to whip up a quick healthy lunch.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, though it's worth noting that the body doesn't absorb them as well as when they're consumed via fatty fish. Sprinkle milled flaxseeds on fruit and yoghurt to add some texture, or use it in baking as an addition to muffins or cakes.

Black beans

Black beans are another great source of zinc, which helps to boost the hair's growth cycle. A 100g serving of black beans provides around 14% of a woman's zinc recommended intake, as well as being a high source of protein and a delicious addition to Mexican dishes.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a small but mighty superfood, packed with nutrients and antioxidants. They're high in protein, which helps to maintain a healthy scalp and are also a great source of fibre. Fibre is essential for a healthy gut and with gut health heavily linked to the overall health of the body, that's a good reason enough to add some chia pudding into your diet.

Pumpkin

Another beta-carotene hero is pumpkin (you can spot the foods high in this compound - like carrots, butternut squash and sweet potatoes - thanks to their orange pigment). As well as providing the body with more vitamin E, pumpkin also contains high levels of zinc for hair health.

Red meat

Red meat is high in protein, which helps the body repair itself and aids faster hair growth. There are some negative associations with overconsumption of red meat, processed meat in particular. But in terms of upping protein, consuming it in moderation can have some positive effects.

Buckwheat

Nutritionally-dense buckwheat is a healthy grain that's full of hair growth-boosting vitamins and minerals including zinc, iron and B vitamins. Try it as an alternative to rice or try your hand at buckwheat waffles or pancakes.

Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt isn't only high in protein, it also contains vitamin B5 (known as pantothenic acid), which can help prevent thinning hair and has been linked with a healthier scalp as it encourages blood flow.

Guava

Tropical fruit guava is not only delicious, but it has high levels of vitamin C that will encourage hair health and stop it from breaking. Vitamin C, like vitamin E, helps strengthen and condition the hair so it's less dry and brittle. Try a guava juice smoothie as part of your morning routine and you'll never look back.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a potent spice that can be used to sweeten curries and stews, or sprinkled on top of your morning coffee or porridge. It can also help to boost circulation, which is good news for a healthier scalp.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein for vegetarians, as well as being high in folate, a B-complex vitamin that helps maintain healthy hair. Add them to curries, stews and salads, or eat alone as a snack with lemon juice and black pepper. Simply season them and pop them in your air fryer.

Strawberries

Like blueberries, strawberries have high levels of vitamin C. Strawberries are also rich in silica, which is a powerful mineral that helps strengthen hair strands and prevents breakage.

Kale

Kale is one of the world's favourite superfoods, appearing in detox smoothies and touted as a nutritious side to any meal. Like spinach, Kale has high levels of vitamin C, as well as vitamins K, A, and B vitamins.

Lentils

Lentils are full of folic acid, which helps boost cell turnover for quicker hair growth and a healthier scalp. Red lentils in particular are high in zinc, and biotin, which both help to strengthen the hair.

Grapefruit

Eating half a grapefruit before breakfast is thought to contribute towards a healthy metabolism and regulate blood sugar levels - and it will also have a positive impact on your hair. Grapefruit helps to hydrate the scalp and hair follicles due to its high levels of vitamin E.

Bell pepper

The bell pepper is another colourful veg that's high in vitamin C, which helps to stimulate collagen production. Eat yours raw with hummus as a healthy snack or in curries, stews and pasta sauces.

Bone broth

Bone broth refers to a clear soup that's created by simmering meat joints and bones in water for hours to release essential nutrients. The protein-packed liquid is thought to have big health benefits, including aiding healthy hair with a high dose of collagen.

Pumpkin seeds

As well as pumpkins, pumpkin seeds are also a great way to up your biotin levels. Pumpkin seeds make a healthy snack or can be toasted and scattered over salads and soups to add texture.

Brazil nuts

Most nuts contribute towards healthy hair growth, but Brazil nuts are a particularly good choice as they contain selenium, which supports hair follicle health. Health experts recommend eating around four nuts a day to get the right level of selenium into your diet.

Broccoli

The humble broccoli is another nutritious green vegetable that can help with hair growth thanks to its high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C, and biotin. Try roasting it with garlic or serving steamed broccoli alongside protein-rich peas for a double dose of greens.

Pomegranate

Sweet and tangy, tasty pomegranates are full of vitamins that will boost your health - and your hair. Vitamin C, vitamin K, and several B vitamins are all present in this popular fruit, which can be sprinkled on yoghurt or used to add a finishing touch to salads.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another food rich in biotin, an essential vitamin for healthy hair. It also contains sulforaphane, an organic compound that's been linked to hair loss prevention.