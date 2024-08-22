Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Is it worth the upgrade? I tried both devices to find out

Deciding between the Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6? With the latest device released just earlier this year, you're not the only one.

In February 2024, the brand announced the release of the Fitbit Charge 6. With brand-new features and an exciting update to a key sensor, the device quickly found its place among the best Fitbits - and the best fitness trackers in general. To date, it's the top model from the brand and one that'll be hard to beat in the years to come.

However, when the Charge 5 was released just a few years earlier, users said the same thing. New features, better sensors, and a streamlined design made the Charge 5 the one to buy.

I've tried and tested both devices for several weeks in daily life, through workouts and during many nights' sleep to offer a complete rundown of the two - and a final conclusion.

Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 6 RRP £71 £139 Size 36.7mm x 22.7mm x 11.2mm 36.7mm x 22.7mm x 11.2mm Weight 29g 37.6g Material Aluminium, glass, resin Aluminium, glass, resin In-built GPS? Yes Yes Battery life Up to 7 days Up to 7 days Waterproof Up to 50m Up to 50m

Fitness tracking

The biggest difference between the two devices is how they record heart rate, with the brand confirming that the heart rate sensor on the Fitbit Charge 6 is 60% more accurate than on the Charge 5. The sensor is also the most accurate of the brand's entire range.

An accurate heart rate monitor is essential for a good fitness tracker as this data controls many key areas of health monitoring - including predicted calorie burn, sleep quality and duration scores, and target training zones. Incorrect data can also flag issues that aren't there or fail to flag ones that do come up, so it's probably the most important sensor on the tracker.

When it comes to navigating the workout modes on the Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6, the newer tracker comes up trumps. Although you can swap workouts in and out via the Fitbit app on the Charge 5, you are left with six limited workout profiles on the watch to scroll through when you want to start a workout. I found this made things easy when I was doing my standard running and gym workouts but it takes away the spontaneity of being able to do other workouts at the touch of a button. On the Charge 6, you can choose a workout profile from the full list of 40 on the watch, giving you all the options and saving time and energy before your workout.

One of the reasons Fitbit can win out in the Fitbit vs Garmin debate is the automatic activity tracking. This feature is one of my favourites - if you forget to record your workout, your device will do it automatically by recognising that you're on the move. It will even predict what kind of activity you're doing - but you won't have the distance or pace data for a run, for example.

The Fitbit Charge 6 also has an exciting new feature that no other Fitbit device has: Bluetooth connectivity to exercise machines, such as a Peloton or a NordicTrack treadmill. This means you can use your device as an external heart rate monitor and get accurate, valuable information from your machine workout straight to your watch.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 6 every time.

Choose between 40+ workout modes on the Fitbit Charge 6 (pictured), with insights available after your workout is done. (Image credit: Fitbit)

Sleep tracking

If you're interested in tracking your sleep above all else, the Charge model isn't for you. I'd suggest taking a look at a smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense 2 or the Versa 4, as these offer more data on the free version of the Fitbit app.

You'll be able to see your total sleep time and your sleep score on both the screen of the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Charge 6. In the app, you'll see your sleep score, stages, and you can set a smart wake alarm - a feature that aims to find the best time to wake you up in the 30 minutes before your wake-up alarm based on your sleep cycle.

If you want more sleep insights, you can sign up for Fitbit Premium and see other sleep data, such as the breakdown of your REM sleep cycles and how much light and deep sleep you had. On buying either the Charge 5 or Charge 6, users can access Fitbit Premium for free for six months, after which a £7.99/month or £79.99/year payment is needed.

Winner: Neither - opt for a different type of Fitbit.

Useful features

The useful, smartwatch-like features on the Fitbit Charge 6 make it a winner in the Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6 debate. So much so that it rivals even the newest Apple Watch in some cases.

As the Charge 6 was released after the brand's takeover by Google, the device comes complete with a plethora of Google connectivity apps. This includes Google Maps, which you can use on the move with turn-by-turn directions; Google Pay or Fitbit Pay, which you can use as a watch-based payment method; and YouTube Music, where you can control play to your headphones.

Unfortunately, since the Google takeover, no new Fitbit has Spotify connectivity as it's a third-party app. The Charge 5 also doesn't offer connectivity to Spotify or any third-party music app. If you're looking for a Fitbit that still does, the Fitbit Versa 3 might be your last hope.

This being said, if you're looking for a smartwatch, you are better off opting for a tracker with a square-faced screen rather than a rectangular one - such as the Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2, or a smartwatch from another brand like the Apple Watch Series 9.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 6

Design

The Fitbit Charge 5 (pictured) has a curved aluminium face with a bright full-colour screen and silicone wristband. (Image credit: Grace Walsh/Future)

The first thing I noticed about the Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6 is how similar they looked out of the box. Both devices look almost the same, with curved edges and a bright AMOLED display once fully charged. While the Charge 6 comes in an exciting coral colourway alongside the white and black options, the Charge 5 remains a little more muted with white, black, and blue options.

If you want to bridge the gap between a smartwatch and fitness tracker with one device, the design of the Fitbit Charge range does this nicely. While the screen size (measuring 1.4 inches on both devices) keeps the overall screen size small, it still offers enough space to show incoming messages and phone calls - more so than others in the range like the Fitbit Inspire 3.

However, there is one key difference. The Fitbit Charge 6 has a physical side button on one side of the device that offers haptic feedback (buzzing) when pressed. This makes it so much easier to turn the device's screen on/off and navigate back to the homepage when needed.

Winner: The Fitbit Charge 6 wins out with the reintroduction of the side button.

The Fitbit Charge 6 (left) comes with a side button that makes it easier to navigate back to the homepage with haptic feedback. The Charge 5 (right) does not have this. (Image credit: Fitbit)

Price and availability

Being an older model, the Fitbit Charge 5 is cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 6. At the time of writing, you can pick up a new Fitbit Charge 5 on Amazon for £71, while the Charge 6 sits at an RRP of £139.

Although, if you can find a Fitbit deal during a peak sales period, you'll likely be able to find both devices cheaper than this.

Given that the Charge 5 is an older model, it's not as widely available to buy as the Charge 6, which is shoppable directly from Fitbit and on third-party retailers like Boots, Amazon, John Lewis, and more.

Winner: The Fitbit Charge 6 - it might be pricier but when discussing value for money, there's no debate between the two.

Is it worth upgrading from Fitbit Charge 5 to 6?

Yes, if you have the budget to do so and you're looking to make changes or continue improving your health and fitness routine, it's worth upgrading to the Fitbit Charge 6. On the improvement in the heart rate tracking sensor alone, I'd make the switch.

However, overall, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a better device. While some features remain the same across the two - such as sleep tracking sensors and design - this newest Fitbit has some impressive new features that make it a winner on the market.

For me, the standout features are the new heart rate sensor, Bluetooth connectivity, Google integration with Maps and Wallet now available on the wrist, and 40+ workout modes scrollable on the watch.

Is Fitbit discontinuing the Charge 5?

In February 2024, Fitbit released the Charge 6. While this model is superior, the brand hasn't formally announced that it will stop third-party retailers from selling the Charge 5.

However, the Charge 5 isn't available directly from the Fitbit website.