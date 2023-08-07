Level up your aperitif with the buzzy Lillet Spritz - a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz
We've had our eye on this fizzy cocktail for weeks now
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Here's how to make the increasingly popular Lillet Spritz, a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz.
We're all over the trend of making Spritz's for any and all occasions - but it's well-know that the Aperol Spritz, arguably the most popular of the Spritz family, can be a bit contentious, as Aperol has a fairly acquired, bitter taste. For those who don't like the Aperol Spritz, we might suggest the Hugo Spritz - a drink similar to the Aperol Spritz but with St. Germain as the aperitif liquor, giving a slightly sweeter and more floral taste to the drink.
Or, if you know what's what on TikTok, you may have seen the buzzy Lillet Spritz (and all of its counterparts, including the Lillet Blanc Spritz and the Lillet Rose Spritz) trending.
@madisonnotmaddi ♬ original sound - Madison
What's the difference between a Lillet Spritz and an Aperol Spritz?
Where an Aperol Spritz leans a bit more on the bitter side, a Lillet Spritz is your sweeter, more crowd-pleasing alternative. While both the drinks are set over ice and only include a few ingredients, the Lillet Spritz is more fragrant, and lighter on the palate than the Aperol Spritz, as Aperol tends to be a bit of a polarizing taste for some.
Folks have compared the Lillet Spritz to a vodka and soda - light, refreshing, and luckily, not laden with calories.
How to Make a Lillet Spritz
First and foremost, the primary ingredient of this simple cocktail recipe is, of course, Lillet French Aperitif.
The recipe for the delicious Lillet Spritz is as follows, according to the Lillet brand:
-2.5 parts of your preferred Lillet Aperitif (Blanc for a less sweet version, Rosé for a sweeter taste)
-2.5 parts your favorite club soda (we recommend a sparkling water like Nixie Organic Seltzers if you don't prefer club soda brands)
-recommended orange slice for garnish
Making a Lillet Spritz simply could not be easier - combine the Lillet and club soda,a and then garnish with an orange slice for added citrus flavour. You can also muddle some other citrus, or even some strawberries into your drink to spruce up the flavour as well.
For those wishing to indulge in the delicious drink while the warm weather lasts, Lillet offers a convenient Lillet Spritz Picnic Kit that includes all of the essentials you'll need to make the refreshing cocktail.
Lillet Spritz Kit, $70 (£55) | ReserveBar
The Lillet Spritz Kit includes a bottle of Lillet Rosé, a bottle of FeverTree Soda, a set of spritz glasses, a picnic blanket, a cloth tote, and most importantly, a recipe card for the drink of the summer.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is her ultimate timeless go-to accessory
Kate's black Aspinal of London handbag is a classic in her collection
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Is there a new series of Vera, how many seasons are there and how to watch the atmospheric drama as a heart-wrenching episode airs
You might be wondering if there's a new series of Vera after seeing As The Crow Flies air again and there's plenty to come from the ITV drama
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Black Velvet Cocktail
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Strawberry Frosé
By Jane Curran Published
-
Iced Tea Made With Rooibos and Strawberries
By Jane Curran Published
-
Pimm’s
By Woman and Home Published
-
Aperol Spritz
By Woman and Home Published
-
Margarita
By Woman and Home Published
-
Caipirinha Cocktail
By Woman and Home Published
-
Blush Appletini
By Woman and Home Published