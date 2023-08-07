Level up your aperitif with the buzzy Lillet Spritz - a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz

We've had our eye on this fizzy cocktail for weeks now

lillet spritz cocktail
(Image credit: ReserveBar)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Here's how to make the increasingly popular Lillet Spritz, a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz.

We're all over the trend of making Spritz's for any and all occasions - but it's well-know that the Aperol Spritz, arguably the most popular of the Spritz family, can be a bit contentious, as Aperol has a fairly acquired, bitter taste. For those who don't like the Aperol Spritz, we might suggest the Hugo Spritz - a drink similar to the Aperol Spritz but with St. Germain as the aperitif liquor, giving a slightly sweeter and more floral taste to the drink. 

Or, if you know what's what on TikTok, you may have seen the buzzy Lillet Spritz (and all of its counterparts, including the Lillet Blanc Spritz and the Lillet Rose Spritz) trending. 

@madisonnotmaddi

♬ original sound - Madison

What's the difference between a Lillet Spritz and an Aperol Spritz?

Where an Aperol Spritz leans a bit more on the bitter side, a Lillet Spritz is your sweeter, more crowd-pleasing alternative. While both the drinks are set over ice and only include a few ingredients, the Lillet Spritz is more fragrant, and lighter on the palate than the Aperol Spritz, as Aperol tends to be a bit of a polarizing taste for some. 

Folks have compared the Lillet Spritz to a vodka and soda - light, refreshing, and luckily, not laden with calories. 

lillet spritz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Make a Lillet Spritz

First and foremost, the primary ingredient of this simple cocktail recipe is, of course, Lillet French Aperitif.

The recipe for the delicious Lillet Spritz is as follows, according to the Lillet brand:

-2.5 parts of your preferred Lillet Aperitif (Blanc for a less sweet version, Rosé for a sweeter taste)

-2.5 parts your favorite club soda (we recommend a sparkling water like Nixie Organic Seltzers if you don't prefer club soda brands)

-recommended orange slice for garnish

Making a Lillet Spritz simply could not be easier - combine the Lillet and club soda,a and then garnish with an orange slice for added citrus flavour. You can also muddle some other citrus, or even some strawberries into your drink to spruce up the flavour as well. 

For those wishing to indulge in the delicious drink while the warm weather lasts, Lillet offers a convenient Lillet Spritz Picnic Kit that includes all of the essentials you'll need to make the refreshing cocktail.

Lillet Spritz Kit, $70 (£55) | ReserveBar

Lillet Spritz Kit, $70 (£55) | ReserveBar

The Lillet Spritz Kit includes a bottle of Lillet Rosé, a bottle of FeverTree Soda, a set of spritz glasses, a picnic blanket, a cloth tote, and most importantly, a recipe card for the drink of the summer.

View Deal
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸