Level up your aperitif with the buzzy Lillet Spritz - a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here's how to make the increasingly popular Lillet Spritz, a sweeter alternative to the Aperol Spritz.

We're all over the trend of making Spritz's for any and all occasions - but it's well-know that the Aperol Spritz, arguably the most popular of the Spritz family, can be a bit contentious, as Aperol has a fairly acquired, bitter taste. For those who don't like the Aperol Spritz, we might suggest the Hugo Spritz - a drink similar to the Aperol Spritz but with St. Germain as the aperitif liquor, giving a slightly sweeter and more floral taste to the drink.

Or, if you know what's what on TikTok, you may have seen the buzzy Lillet Spritz (and all of its counterparts, including the Lillet Blanc Spritz and the Lillet Rose Spritz) trending.

What's the difference between a Lillet Spritz and an Aperol Spritz?

Where an Aperol Spritz leans a bit more on the bitter side, a Lillet Spritz is your sweeter, more crowd-pleasing alternative. While both the drinks are set over ice and only include a few ingredients, the Lillet Spritz is more fragrant, and lighter on the palate than the Aperol Spritz, as Aperol tends to be a bit of a polarizing taste for some.

Folks have compared the Lillet Spritz to a vodka and soda - light, refreshing, and luckily, not laden with calories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Make a Lillet Spritz

First and foremost, the primary ingredient of this simple cocktail recipe is, of course, Lillet French Aperitif.

The recipe for the delicious Lillet Spritz is as follows, according to the Lillet brand:

-2.5 parts of your preferred Lillet Aperitif (Blanc for a less sweet version, Rosé for a sweeter taste)

-2.5 parts your favorite club soda (we recommend a sparkling water like Nixie Organic Seltzers if you don't prefer club soda brands)

-recommended orange slice for garnish

Making a Lillet Spritz simply could not be easier - combine the Lillet and club soda,a and then garnish with an orange slice for added citrus flavour. You can also muddle some other citrus, or even some strawberries into your drink to spruce up the flavour as well.

For those wishing to indulge in the delicious drink while the warm weather lasts, Lillet offers a convenient Lillet Spritz Picnic Kit that includes all of the essentials you'll need to make the refreshing cocktail.