Forget the lies you’ve been told - this is the salad Jennifer Aniston *actually* orders, and it’s delicious
She calls the salad "really hearty"
Jennifer Aniston recently unveiled her *actual* salad bar order - and no, it's not that false one that was floating around TikTok last year.
Jennifer Aniston may be widely known for her role on Friends and for her beauty secrets (like how she gets that coveted youthful glow) - but more recently, she's become known for her 'salad recipe' with fans claiming it was the lunch she ate every day while on the set of Friends.
While that viral salad recipe (featuring quinoa, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onion, and other delicious ingredients) was undoubtedly a great recipe, folks later found out from Rachel Green herself that she, in fact, has never had that salad in her life. Yikes.
However, she recently revealed to TODAY what her actual favorite salad is, and we have to say it's even more delicious-sounding than the original viral recipe.
And, of course, if Jennifer Aniston is eating this salad, we're going to start eating it too.
@thesaladlab ♬ As It Was - Harry Styles
First things first - Jennifer is not a fan of romaine lettuce.
"I’m not a romaine fan," The Morning Show star revealed, later saying that her go-to green is butter lettuce.
Then, she gave a list of healthy and delicious toppings she loves to mix into the salad. "I love to have some mushrooms. I love sprouts. I love a little tomato. Avocado, Kalamata olives," she continued.
She also noted that she rarely makes a salad without cheese. "Always some cheese — never gonna give up my cheese. I’ll do sliced parmesan, pecorino … feta … or all of them!" she said.
To top what she calls a "really hearty" salad off, she adds sliced almonds, sunflower seeds and then maybe a chopped egg or poached egg for some extra protein.
Jennifer, 54, doesn't just get her enviable figure from eating healthy salads every day - she also attributes her health to her fitness routine, which has changed as she's gotten older.
"My mind used to (tell) myself that if I didn’t do 45 minutes to an hour workout, I wasn’t drenched, (it wasn’t enough)," she said. In recent years, she's been doing Pvolve, a fitness practice that combines "resistance training with low-impact exercise."
Believe it or not, even Jennifer likes to have a day off here and there - but she makes sure to keep herself in check if she feels as though she's starting to lose motivation. "Just do 10 to 20 minutes, you can do anything for 10 to 20 minutes,” she said. “You start to enjoy it... I really do push myself, just at least do that little bit. I’ll immediately feel incredible. You just instantly start to feel those endorphins and that energy."
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Princess Beatrice took leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book during time away from daughter Sienna
Princess Beatrice took a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book when she attended a royal wedding in Jordan earlier this month
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Helen Mirren opens up about what she loves most about Harrison Ford - and it's NOT what we expected
Helen Mirren loves Harrison Ford for the most adorable reasons as she opens up about her true feelings for 'bloke, geezer, mensch'
By Aoife Hanna • Published