32 stunning photographs of royals at the Meta Gala

32 striking photos of royals at the Met Gala in New York City

The Met Gala red carpet has seen some striking fashion looks throughout the years, from Hollywood A-listers to fashion icons. But the royals at the Met Gala always generate the biggest headlines.

From archive pictures of Princess Diana during her only appearance on the red carpet wearing John Galliano for Dior to Princess Beatrice's stunning Alberta Ferretti gown worn in 2018, these showstopping looks encapsulating regal fashion.

Take a look at our edit of the best royal looks on the Met Gala red carpet throughout the years, as well as their elegant beauty looks and statement accessories.

1. Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice of York attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 2018 in a striking purple Alberta Ferretti gown with sheer sleeves and glitzy details. The appearance in the billowy gown marked the royal's first attendance at the prestigious fashion event.

2. Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete the look, Princess Beatrice wore a sparkling headpiece that matched the jewel details on her gown. She also wore simple, elegant makeup, with fluttery eyelashes and long hair swept back. We're in awe of this striking ensemble.

3. Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana attended the Met Gala just once in her lifetime at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to champion the work of Christian Dior. For the event, the late Princess of Wales wore a silk John Galliano for Dior slip dress that, for many, signalled a sense of liberation from her usual more formal style.

4. Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1996 Costume Institute Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Diana, the late Princess of Wales, wore a silky deep blue wrap over her gown for the Costume Institute Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 1996. She finished the look with a sapphire and diamond choker, and simple black accessories.

5. Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the glamorous event, the late Princess of Wales wore her signature crop in a side party with natural and elegant makeup. Princess Diana was pictured wearing glittering jewellery that complemented her statement choker, featuring diamonds and sapphires - a trademark jewellery look of the Princess.

6. Princess Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi has attended the Met Gala in many fabulous outfits over the years. For the 2023 Met Gala, which celebrated 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', the royal wore a floor-length black gown with sheer embroidered lace layered over it.

7. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi is a Monégasque model, socialite, equestrian and journalist and is the second child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, as well as being the granddaughter of the late actress and Monaco royal Grace Kelly. Impeccable style clearly runs in the family, as seen with this stunning lace gown for the Met Gala in 2023.

8. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi was pictured alongside some A-listers on the red carpet for the Met Gala 2023, including Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who looked striking in a monochrome tuxedo and legendary director Sofia Coppola. Here, the pair pose during a glamorous moment on the red carpet.

9. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another flawless moment for Princess Charlotte Casiraghi on the Met Gala red carpet! In 2018, the royal wore a striking asymmetric mini dress with bold platform boots for the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination' Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

10. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco attended 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in 2016, showing us how to wear colour blocking in the most glamorous way. The royal wore a ruffled dress in vibrant hues, and her hair swept back in an elegant style and a bold red lip to finish the look.

11. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi was pictured alongside the fashion set on the red carpet, including style icon Florence Welch, who wore an eye-catching silver dress with deeper silver embroidery and '70s style flared sleeves.

12. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi also attended the 2019 Met Gala, which celebrated 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She wore a showstopping black dress with a strapless, fitted bodice with glitzy details and a full ruffled skirt for the event.

13. Charlotte Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi complemented the striking black dress with slicked-back, wet-look hair and dark, defined eyes. The royal finished the look with a deep red lip. We love the dramatic style of this red carpet ensemble.

14. Queen Rania of Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Rania of Jordan attended the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2016, wearing a feathered silver and black Valentino gown. The style icon wore her hair down in a simple style to complement her dramatic dress.

15. Queen Rania of Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Rania of Jordan wore striking accessories with her Valentino outfit for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The royal wore a box black clutch with glitzy detailing to finish her dramatic look.

16. Queen Rania of Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striking hair accessories are a regular fixture on the Met Gala red carpet. Queen Rania of Jordan wore her long hair to the side with loose curls and a glittery floral clasp for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala in 2016.

17. Queen Rania of Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Rania of Jordan also wore a stunning outfit for the 'Poiret: King of Fashion' Met Gala event in 2017. The royal wore a simple grey fitted dress with an elegant scoop neck and black trim, her shiny hair worn up and a section loose at the front.

18. Andreas Casiraghi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco royal Andreas Casiraghi arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, which was themed on 'AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion'. The royal looked striking in a patterned beige dress with an elegant red shawl providing a striking contrast.

19. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece graced the Met Gala red carpet for the 'Haute Couture' theme in 2001. The royal attended the event alongside her husband, Prince Pavlos of Greece, in a stunning icy blue, one-shoulder gown, wearing a glitzy clutch bag.

20. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece looked glowing for the Met Gala in 2001. She wore her blonde hair up off her face with a volumised front section, and a pair of bold and glittering earrings finished the elegant look.

21. Princess Ala von Auersperg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Ala von Auersperg was one of the earliest royals to attend the Met Gala. Here, she's pictured on the red carpet for the 15th Annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a '80s gold and black gown with large shoulder pads.

22. Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis is a regular at the Met Gala, wearing many striking outfits throughout the years. She's pictured wearing a gold embroidered gown with a black velvet trim for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis wore an incredible Mary Katrantzou mini dress for the Met Gala in 2016. She complemented the look with a striking gold clutch and sky-scraper matching gold heels.

24. Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis (pictured centre) looked flawless to attend the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2012. For the event, she wore a summery ruffled mini dress in vibrant shades and criss-cross heels.

25. Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2013 Costume Institute Gala in a theme-appropriate outfit. For the 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' Met Gala, the royal wore a deep purple dress and Mohican-style hair swept back with heavily lined eyes. We love this striking style, which is reminiscent of the Puk era.

26. Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another bold look for the ever-stylish Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis. For the 2017 Met Gala, themed around 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between, ' the royal wore a pink dress embroidered with flowers, her waist cinched in with a buckled belt. A bold red lip finished the look perfectly.

27. Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis wore her pink coat dress with vibrant red heels and a crisscross detail for the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in 2007. The striking shoes matched her bold red lip for a seamless Met Gala look.

28. Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece looked in a Balmain mini dress with a boxy shape for the Met Gala in 2016. The royal paired her embellished dress with baby pink suede boots for a contemporary take on the look.

29. Lee Radziwill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Radziwill was a socialite and the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who married into the Polish aristocracy and was later given the title of Her Serene Highness Princess Caroline Lee Radziwiłł. At the 1978 Met Gala, she's pictured wearing an all-white ensemble with a satin slip dress and furry shawl.

30. Lee Radziwill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Radziwill attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual Gala again in 2001 to celebrate the 'Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years' exhibition, wearing her signature white shade with embroidery details.

31. Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg was pictured with her mother-in-law, Diane von Fürstenberg in 1997. That Met Gala theme that year honoured legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace in a tribute to his life's work.

32. Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Alexandra Fürstenberg wore a striking ensemble for the event, which comprised of a white dress with a low neckline, a pale blue shawl and her hair in an unusual style with sections pointing out from a bun. Metallic accessories finished the eye-catching look.