9 best 'Quiet Luxury' swimsuits that will ensure your poolside style is just right
The best 'Quiet Luxury' swimsuits to invest in this season and love forever
Summer vacations are on the horizon, which means that Quiet Luxury swimsuits should be on your packing list. If this trend has passed you by so far this season (where have you been?), Quiet Luxury is all about looking subtly wealthy and this aesthetic has penetrated every aspect of our summer wardrobes.
Quiet Luxury swimsuits is one of the hottest swimwear trends of the summer and is an extension of the popular Stealth Wealth trends that have dominated across fashion media and social channels. A look that revolves around clothing and accessories that make you look subtly wealthy, Quiet Luxury swimwear is about investing in timeless, classic, and elegant styles that are largely devoid of pattern or monogramming that can often date items in the future.
Ideal for a travel capsule wardrobe or for those wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, the best Quiet Luxury swimwear styles will be high-quality items that you can enjoy for seasons to come. But don't forget, it's not about wearing this trend in isolation, Quiet Luxury swimwear is part of a lifestyle and subsequently you'll want to ensure the rest of your beach outfit ideas follow suit, with classic cover-ups and sandals to complete your ensembles.
Best Quiet Luxury swimsuits - as selected by a fashion editor
When it comes to the best Quiet Luxury swimsuits this summer, you're looking for those pieces that will slip effortlessly into your capsule wardrobe and deliver understated glamour to your poolside looks. Opt for neutral colors, subtle hardware detailing and skip the monogramming to ensure that your ensemble gives off Rich Mom energy, rather than label lover. Thanks to its lack of branding, Quiet Luxury on a budget is possible, and sticking to block colors and classic cuts will help you achieve the look without breaking the bank.
RRP: $35.99 / £49.90 | With a subtle bling trim, this elegant one-shoulder swimsuit gives designer feels without a designer price tag. The Quiet Luxury swimwear trend isn't about rebelling against designer brands, on the contrary it's about creating an ensemble that suggests you have wealthy style, without being to blatant.
RRP: $215 / £160 | Hunza G is one of the best swimsuit brands and its unique fabric gives amazing amount of stretch and contour for the perfect fit every time. Crafted in a classic bathing suit cut, we love the additional ring shoulder detail for a designer led feel. This style comes in heaps of great colorways.
RRP: $129 (each) / £134 (each) | Navy is a great alternative to black, as these neutral hue will never go out of fashion and is a universally flattering color. Making some of the best swimsuits, Melissa Odabash has been in the beachwear business for many years and this simple bikini is one you can certainly wear on repeat.
RRP: $595 / £565 | This elegant swimsuit screams Quiet Luxury and whether you're looking for the best bathing suits for women over 50 or younger, this stylish one-piece with ruched front and tie waist is sure to create a curve-loving silhouette.
RRP: $240 / £154 | If you usually wear the best bras for large busts, then you'll want swimwear that offers plenty of bust support. Look for swimsuits that are fitted by bra size, like this elegant design that features underwire support up to a 38E.
RRP: $126 / £106.58 | A versatile style, you can adjust the sides of this swimsuit to create a higher or lower leg cut. The twist front under the bust creates a flattering fit through the torso and the tight knit construction offers gentle contour and hold.
RRP: $21.99 (top) $17.99 (briefs) (US only) | An affordable swimwear style with subtle glamour, this plus size swimwear design is available up to a size 3X. One of the best high waisted swimsuits, the briefs finish above the belly button for a supportive fit.
RRP: $345 / £260 | Vintage swimsuits are back in and this Heidi Klein design takes classic '50s swim style and gives it a modern finish for an elegant two piece that will stand the test of time. This blue-grey hue is incredibly striking and offers a chic finish.
RRP: $102 / £92 | A relatively new launch to the market, American clothing brand Skims has taken its shapewear knowledge and spun it into a sassy and stylish swimwear line. With a sporty zip front and racer-style cut, this one is a winner.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
