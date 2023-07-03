9 best 'Quiet Luxury' swimsuits that will ensure your poolside style is just right

Summer vacations are on the horizon, which means that Quiet Luxury swimsuits should be on your packing list. If this trend has passed you by so far this season (where have you been?), Quiet Luxury is all about looking subtly wealthy and this aesthetic has penetrated every aspect of our summer wardrobes.

Quiet Luxury swimsuits is one of the hottest swimwear trends of the summer and is an extension of the popular Stealth Wealth trends that have dominated across fashion media and social channels. A look that revolves around clothing and accessories that make you look subtly wealthy, Quiet Luxury swimwear is about investing in timeless, classic, and elegant styles that are largely devoid of pattern or monogramming that can often date items in the future.

Ideal for a travel capsule wardrobe or for those wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, the best Quiet Luxury swimwear styles will be high-quality items that you can enjoy for seasons to come. But don't forget, it's not about wearing this trend in isolation, Quiet Luxury swimwear is part of a lifestyle and subsequently you'll want to ensure the rest of your beach outfit ideas follow suit, with classic cover-ups and sandals to complete your ensembles.

Best Quiet Luxury swimsuits - as selected by a fashion editor

When it comes to the best Quiet Luxury swimsuits this summer, you're looking for those pieces that will slip effortlessly into your capsule wardrobe and deliver understated glamour to your poolside looks. Opt for neutral colors, subtle hardware detailing and skip the monogramming to ensure that your ensemble gives off Rich Mom energy, rather than label lover. Thanks to its lack of branding, Quiet Luxury on a budget is possible, and sticking to block colors and classic cuts will help you achieve the look without breaking the bank.