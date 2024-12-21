These genius shoulder pads from M&S offer a simple yet effective styling hack for elevating blouses and shirts
And they are only £15—watch as these sell out fast
If you've ever wondered how to add an extra touch of structure to your blouses, jackets, or dresses, let me introduce you to a styling hack you didn't know you needed—removable shoulder pads.
With the festive period ahead and lots of socialising, from Christmas Day to New Year's Eve, I'm always looking for new ways to make my outfits stand out, and these will really do the trick. Designed to effortlessly hook onto your bra straps, these clever shoulder pads from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collection with M&S will give your festive outfits instant definition, from wearing underneath a silky blouse to pairing with your favourite jacket. And what's great about them is that they attach easily to your best bras with no effort at all.
For decades fashion icons have promoted the power of shoulder pads, from Trinny Woodall to Victoria Beckham. And since the 80s, women wearing sharp shoulders has never really gone out of fashion. So this innovative solution to adding shoulder pads to any garment is genius. Instead of buying new clothing pieces, simply add them under your go-to staples from your winter capsule wardrobe, and you're good to go.
Shop Rosie's Shoulder Pads at M&S
These shoulder pads are super versatile from transforming a simple top into a more tailored, contoured look to enhancing your favourite blazer, they really do it all. And adding definition to your shoulders can really help with balancing your bodily proportions, which can make your waist appear smaller and your silhouette more hourglass.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Shoulder pads are such an easy and affordable way to really add some structure to your outfits. Don't worry, they're nowhere near as dramatic as the ones from the 1980s - these will just give you a bit of definition and the subtly confident feeling that you're power dressing. It's genius that they attach to your bra straps too, so you can wear them with T-shirts, blazers, dresses - you name it!".
Shop Rosie's Exclusive Bras at M&S
This bra features padded, wired cups, designed with an excellent level of coverage and support. It comes in cup sizes A-E, and it's made in numerous colourways too.
Coming in seven shades from topaz to magenta this padded bra is offers support, comfort and style . Just add on your shoulder pads for a contoured finishing touch.
Made from a stylish french-designed lace this bra will sit neatly against the skin, making it one of the most comfortable bras for an effortless look and feel. It also features signature rose gold hardware.
Ultimately, adding definition to your shoulders isn't just about altering your silhouette; it's also about transforming how you feel in your clothing, and a simple touch of structure can elevate every outfit and make you feel more confident. Whether you're dressing up for a festive event or just for an office day, this added detail is a brilliant finishing touch that will make every outfit feel unique.
