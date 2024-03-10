An expert explains how to wash slippers thoroughly without ruining them

Slippers are probably one of the items you wear most, which is why knowing how to wash slippers is essential. No matter the weather or season, they are getting constant use, meaning they will benefit from regular and thorough cleaning.

Regardless of how many pairs of shoes you have in your wardrobe, the best slippers for women undoubtedly get the most love in your collection. As something we wear every single day, they are most likely in need of some serious TLC to eliminate any odours, stains, or marks.

"Slippers are often made from a combination of several different materials, which makes it tricky to know how best to clean them," notes Catherine Green, smol’s sustainable Cleaning Guru. These are her top tips for washing the most popular types of slippers.

How to wash slippers properly and thoroughly

1. Check for insoles

"Firstly, have a look to see if your slippers have insoles," says Green. "If they do, then you should remove them so they can be cleaned separately by hand in lukewarm water." If you have slippers made from something like suede that are hard to wash, you may find that a thorough insole clean is all they need to be freshened up.

We recommend following similar advice when washing other footwear like your best winter boots. Rather than rushing to put the whole thing straight in the washing machine, consider if there is an insole that can be removed and cleaned separately.

"A good quality laundry detergent or gently plant-powered washing-up liquid (like smol's pink grapefruit one) dissolved in tepid water should do the trick nicely," says Green.

Made from biodegradable plant-based ingredients, washing up liquid will give a gentle yet thorough clean for all types of slipper insoles.

2. How to clean machine washable slippers

"If your slippers are made from cotton or synthetic fabrics, they can usually be machine-washed," says Green. However, "make sure you use a cold wash temperature and a delicate cycle with a slow spin speed." If you're wondering how to wash a puffer jacket, how to wash jeans, or other slightly tricky-to-clean items in your wardrobe, a cold wash is always your safest bet for avoiding any damage or shrinking.

"A good quality detergent like smol laundry capsules will have no issues giving a great clean even on a 20°C wash; so don't be tempted to turn up the temperature." It is also a good idea to use non-bio detergents like this when cleaning items like your best cashmere jumpers or cashmere socks.

3. How to clean non-machine washable slippers

This is where things get slightly trickier. If you have leather or suede slippers, they will take a little longer to clean thoroughly at home. "Leather slippers should not be machine washed," warns Green. Instead, she recommends you follow these steps for best results:

Wipe off any excess dirt with a damp cloth

Create a solution for cleaning the leather - ideally, this will be a leather-specific product but a mild soap will also do the job

Apply this with either a clean cloth or a soft-bristled brush

After you’ve applied this, use a clean cloth to pat the leather dry. If you have leather conditioner and polish, then apply it at this stage

"If your slippers are suede, again you should avoid the machine and spot clean them," says Green. This also goes for how to wash a wool coat - spot cleaning is your best bet to avoid damage. Green suggests you:

Remove any excess dirt

Use a homemade solution of equal parts water and white vinegar to gently blot the stained area, being careful not to leave excess moisture as this can damage the material. You can also buy a specialist suede cleaning solution if your slippers require a more thorough cleaning

Use a suede brush to restore the softness and texture of the material

"Suede protecting spray can be applied when you first get your slippers to help the material stay in the best condition," notes Green. You can also use the same method to clean other footwear like a pair of suede knee-high boots, or even one of your suede best crossbody bags if you're feeling confident.

Even though you don't wear your slippers outside, a protectant spray can help to avoid any stains or spillages that occur at home. It should also help to prevent scuffs and marks that may come about from general wear.

4. How to dry slippers

"Air drying your slippers in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight or heat sources is always recommended," says Green. If you have a tumble dryer at home, you will want to steer clear. "Never put slippers with rubber soles in the tumble dryer as they can crack or in some cases melt... which will not only damage the slippers but also the tumble dryer."

Whether you're cleaning your best winter coats or best jeans for women over 50, it is best to air dry your clothing for best possible results.

Can you put slippers in the washing machine?

As Green mentioned, only cotton or synthetic slippers should be put in the washing machine. Anything else should be handwashed to avoid damaging your slippers. If you're specifically wondering how to clean UGG slippers or suede styles, don't put them anywhere near a washing machine. Instead, spot clean where possible and use a cleaning solution (as outlined above) for a more thorough wash.