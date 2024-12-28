Victoria Beckham's cosy cinched-waist parka was the epitome of drizzly day chic

If looking well-dressed and put together even on days when practicality comes first is a must for you, Victoria Beckham's khaki parka coat is worth making note of.

The global fashion icon is has become known for her impeccably sleek and glam sense of style over the years and has built a capsule wardrobe around timeless pieces, monochrome items and classics like LBDs and tailored blazers.

But even VB leans more to the casual side occasionally - and we love it when she does. Even when her best rainy day parka , black leggings and a pair of crutches are on the agenda, Victoria gets full marks for chicness.

Shop Cosy Khaki Parkas

Sweaty Betty Stride Waterproof Parka £200 at Sweaty Betty If you're after an investment piece that'll see you through winter weather conditions in style, we recommend this Sweaty Betty waterproof parka in classic khaki. Reiss Removable Hooded Insert Water Repellent Raincoat in Khaki £268 at Reiss With a classic and timeless edge, this Reiss parka coat will become an autumn/winter wardrobe staple for years. H&M Tie-Belt Twill Jacket £34 (was £54.99) We love this tie-waist parka jacket by H&M that's perfect for wrapping up for walks on grey days in style.

Back in February 2024, Victoria appeared on the streets of Paris dressed for the drizzly weather in a tie-waist khaki parka, a pair of streamlined black leggings and a pair of oversized shades.

With her leg having suffered a "clean break" during an injury at the gym, she was seen sporting a medical boot on her foot as she hobbled along on a pair of crutches - but, in true VB style, made sure a two-toned slingback heel was firmly in place on her other foot.

The simplicity of the cosy yet put-together look, combined with the muted colour palette that was perfect for the dreary winter day, created the ultimate practical fashion moment.

The parka coat, from Victoria's very own fashion label, provided a shapely silhouette thanks to its cinched waist detail, while the staple leggings kept things slim-fitting under the slightly flared hemline of the coat and down onto the bottom half.