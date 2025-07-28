I had to double-take – this affordable clover bracelet is a spot-on Van Cleef lookalike

French jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels is known as one of the most luxurious in the world. Creating a sensational variety of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and watches, Van Cleef & Arpels can be spotted gracing the necks and wrists of Royalty and celebrities alike.

But the eye-catching designs are accompanied by extremely high price points, with the bracelets starting from about £1,300, meaning that for many of us, this beautiful jewellery brand is one for the wish list. With many recognisable designs, it is the iconic Vintage Alhambra collection that remains one of the most sought-after styles. And although it originally launched the Alhambra back in 1968, its popularity remains strong, with everyone from Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla to Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Margot Robbie, and Anne Hathaway spotted in the collection.

Alhambra pieces are crafted from 18K yellow gold, trimmed with dazzling gold beads and set with the finest of stones. Whether it’s a rich, striking onyx, enticing Mother-of-pearl, or another natural gemstone like Amazonite, the luxurious craftsmanship and high-end materials mean you're looking at a minimum spend of £4,000, with prices reaching an incredible £18,000 for sets like the stunning mother-of-pearl necklace and earrings Kate Middleton was spotted wearing at the 2020 BAFTAs. But don't worry, we've found this affordable jewellery alternative that has a striking resemblance to the timeless Alhambra signature style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted on the Debenhams website, I was surprised to see this clover bracelet, which at a glance bore a striking resemblance to the Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra design, all for just £21.

The bracelet, by Debenham's brand, Jon Richard, is an affordable iteration of the much-loved piece, and if designer jewels are on your wish-list but not in your budget, this is a great place to start.

And regardless of the jewellery trends for 2025 and beyond, I can guarantee you, this Van Cleef & Arpels lookalike will still be one you reach for, for seasons to come.

Shop Van Cleef Clover Bracelet Lookalike

At £21, it’s clear that this Debenhams bracelet is nowhere near the quality of an actual Van Cleef & Arpels piece. In place of the 18K gold beading and chain links, it is plated in a low-carat gold, meaning you don’t want to wear it 24/7 and should take it off before showering or going swimming on your summer holidays.

The onyx clover is replaced by enamel, which does give off a similar high-shine and deep black look as the gemstone, but isn’t as hardwearing or luxurious. And of course, as the Debenhams iteration is just £21, the exquisite diamonds are replaced with simple, but light-catching diamanté, which certainly do the job.

It is uncannily similar to the original Van Cleef & Arpels piece, and for a saving of over £4,000, we’re willing to overlook the differences to get the look, and those catching your wrist at a glance might not even realise. An excellent gift or self-gifting option, for those who love their designer sparkle on a budget.

(Image credit: Photo Toby Melville - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It’s not surprising that the bracelet is one of Debenhams’ top bestsellers, with one review giving it five out of five stars and praising its “really beautiful” design.

The sleek, simple look means the clover jewellery is easy to wear with everything from your best wedding guest dresses to add sophistication, to your most casual jeans and a t-shirt combinations, for extra sparkle. A super versatile gem, this lookalike is a great piece you’ll find yourself reaching for day in, day out.