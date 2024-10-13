Trinny Woodall just wore the perfect autumn coat - the sophisticated tweed style is so timeless and versatile you'll wear it every day no matter the occasion
Trinny Woodall's longline tweed coat oozes sophistication
We've fallen in love with Trinny Woodall's chic tweed coat, with the longline tailored style making it the perfect autumn jacket to wear day-to-day for an elevated look.
Finding the perfect flattering winter coat can be a challenge. There are so many styles on the market and finding a staple that can easily transition from day to night, and from casual to formal, is a struggle.
But we've found the perfect inspiration in Trinny Woodall, who just wore a beautiful longline checked tweed coat with a flattering pair of denim jeans and a plain white T-shirt.
We love her £1,700 Checked Tweed Coat from ACNE STUDIOS, but it's constantly sold out and is also on the pricier side. But, luckily, there are a variety of similar and more affordable styles out there on the market.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Shop Checked Coats
Made from a heavy and luxe blend of recycled polyester and wool, this longline double breasted coat from Nobody's Child features a stunning multicoloured check that will bring a wearable pop of colour into your autumn wardrobe. The classic collar, double breasted buttons and flap pockets create a timeless and classic look we love.
Emulating the checked tweed look with a neutral toned classic check pattern, this coat from John Lewis has a timeless feel thanks to its collared neckline and high quality fabric. We love the contemporary touch brought in by the side pockets, shorter length and bolder print. Plus, the tie belt creates a super flattering silhouette.
Available in both a brown and grey check pattern, this wool-blend coat from H&M is a great neutral jacket to throw on with a variety of looks throughout winter. The relaxed fit is super wearable, with the wide notch lapels, flap front pockets and a straight-cut hem creating a smart and sophisticated style while the gently dropped shoulders lean into a more laid-back feel.
With a classic checked look, this grey duster coat is the perfect layering piece for autumn. Keep it casual with jeans and T-shirt, or go for a business-casual look with suit trousers and a formal blouse. Made from a soft woven fabric with a regular fit, the piece is cosy and warm too.
Make a bright and bold statement this season in this stunning red checked coat from Nobody's Child. Made from a warm mix of recycled polyester and RWS wool, the longline style keeps you cosy while looking chic and sophisticated too. The classic collar and double breasted buttons add to the design, elevating your look with ease.
Boasting sharp tailoring with crisp and clean lines, this double breasted coat from John Lewis is super chic. Made from 50% wool with a longer-length hem, the material is durable and warm as well as luxe. The front pocket details add a nice touch to the silhouette, with shoppers raving about the 'great' autumnal colour.
Trinny kept her look casual, letting her coat shine as a statement piece. Leaning into a laid-back though chic look, she wore a pair of flattering mid-rise, wide leg jeans in a light indigo denim, creating a simple and crisp base with the addition of a plain white T-shirt.
She finished off the look with a comfortable and stylish pair of white trainers, with minimal jewellery accessorising the outfit.
The coat worked brilliantly with the casual-chic look and the brilliance of the elevated style is that it works equally week with more formal outfits too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For a festive party or evening dinner, pair the piece with a trendy trouser suit or satin midi dress, keeping the styles free of pattern to let the checked texture stand out. Finish your outfit with a daring pair of knee high boots and a classic updo hairstyle.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Victoria Beckham reveals her simple 3-step skincare routine, which includes a handy facial de-bloating trick
Banish puffiness with Victoria Beckham's expert skincare advice
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
M&S’ stunning lookalike for Kate Middleton’s houndstooth wool blazer makes recreating her sophisticated look easy and affordable
With a flattering tailored fit and chic tweed fabric, this M&S blazer is a great lookalike for Kate Middleton's go-to autumn piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Minnie Driver just found the most sophisticated way to wear sparkles this party season – and swaps her signature curls for a striking sleek bob
We can't wait to recreate this look for the upcoming festivities
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Katie Holmes' luxury caramel tan tote bag is from a high street favourite – the oversized accessory is the 'perfect work bag contender'
Katie Holmes steps out with autumn's latest must-have accessory
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham takes a cream midi skirt and jumper from simple to chic with burgundy platform knee high boots – it's the perfect mix of style and comfort
Victoria Beckham created an effortlessly elegant outfit with simple wardrobe basics - and beautiful boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Veja Volley review: These lace-up trainers offer the ultimate balance of comfort and style
If you want sporty retro vibes but Sambas aren't for you, Veja Volleys are the perfect alternative
By Molly Smith Published
-
I've never thought a colourful suit could look elegant, but Cat Deeley's scarlet red co-ord has completely changed my mind
Her look is so chic and perfect for the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Tess Daly just changed my mind about the leopard print gilet trend - when teamed with wide leg jeans it's a masterclass in chic layering
Her exact leopard print gilet is from one of our favourite high street stores - and it's currently 20% off
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton's chunky lace-up Hunter boots are the chic wet weather footwear we've been waiting for
And we've found where you can buy her exact pair
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pour Moi Definitions Multiway Strapless Bra Review: "A supportive bra that will keep your boobs in place"
If you are looking for a bra to wear with bandeau, halterneck or asymmetric tops, this is the perfect solution, even if you have big boobs
By Julie Player Published