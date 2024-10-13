Trinny Woodall just wore the perfect autumn coat - the sophisticated tweed style is so timeless and versatile you'll wear it every day no matter the occasion

We've fallen in love with Trinny Woodall's chic tweed coat, with the longline tailored style making it the perfect autumn jacket to wear day-to-day for an elevated look.

Finding the perfect flattering winter coat can be a challenge. There are so many styles on the market and finding a staple that can easily transition from day to night, and from casual to formal, is a struggle.

But we've found the perfect inspiration in Trinny Woodall, who just wore a beautiful longline checked tweed coat with a flattering pair of denim jeans and a plain white T-shirt.

We love her £1,700 Checked Tweed Coat from ACNE STUDIOS, but it's constantly sold out and is also on the pricier side. But, luckily, there are a variety of similar and more affordable styles out there on the market.

Nobody's Child Oversized Heritage Check Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat £249 at Nobody's Child Made from a heavy and luxe blend of recycled polyester and wool, this longline double breasted coat from Nobody's Child features a stunning multicoloured check that will bring a wearable pop of colour into your autumn wardrobe. The classic collar, double breasted buttons and flap pockets create a timeless and classic look we love. Chi Chi London Tie Check Coat £90 at John Lewis Emulating the checked tweed look with a neutral toned classic check pattern, this coat from John Lewis has a timeless feel thanks to its collared neckline and high quality fabric. We love the contemporary touch brought in by the side pockets, shorter length and bolder print. Plus, the tie belt creates a super flattering silhouette. H&M Wool-blend Coat Was £139.99, Now £112 at H&M Available in both a brown and grey check pattern, this wool-blend coat from H&M is a great neutral jacket to throw on with a variety of looks throughout winter. The relaxed fit is super wearable, with the wide notch lapels, flap front pockets and a straight-cut hem creating a smart and sophisticated style while the gently dropped shoulders lean into a more laid-back feel. Urban Bliss Grey Check Longline Duster Coat £55 at New Look With a classic checked look, this grey duster coat is the perfect layering piece for autumn. Keep it casual with jeans and T-shirt, or go for a business-casual look with suit trousers and a formal blouse. Made from a soft woven fabric with a regular fit, the piece is cosy and warm too. Nobody's Child Oversized Red Check Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat £249 at Nobody's Child Make a bright and bold statement this season in this stunning red checked coat from Nobody's Child. Made from a warm mix of recycled polyester and RWS wool, the longline style keeps you cosy while looking chic and sophisticated too. The classic collar and double breasted buttons add to the design, elevating your look with ease. John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat £139 at John Lewis Boasting sharp tailoring with crisp and clean lines, this double breasted coat from John Lewis is super chic. Made from 50% wool with a longer-length hem, the material is durable and warm as well as luxe. The front pocket details add a nice touch to the silhouette, with shoppers raving about the 'great' autumnal colour.

Trinny kept her look casual, letting her coat shine as a statement piece. Leaning into a laid-back though chic look, she wore a pair of flattering mid-rise, wide leg jeans in a light indigo denim, creating a simple and crisp base with the addition of a plain white T-shirt.

She finished off the look with a comfortable and stylish pair of white trainers, with minimal jewellery accessorising the outfit.

The coat worked brilliantly with the casual-chic look and the brilliance of the elevated style is that it works equally week with more formal outfits too.

For a festive party or evening dinner, pair the piece with a trendy trouser suit or satin midi dress, keeping the styles free of pattern to let the checked texture stand out. Finish your outfit with a daring pair of knee high boots and a classic updo hairstyle.