Sienna Miller's white jeans, biscuit vest top and raffia tote bag reminds us that ''less is more'' when it comes to styling white
This colour combination serves the ultimate summer inspiration
After stumbling upon this effortlessly chic white jeans outfit from none other than our favourite style icon, Sienna Miller, we couldn't help but recreate it ourselves.
If you're still wondering how to style your white jeans outfits for the summer months, then this fabulous daytime attire from Sienna Miller offers some true pearls of wisdom. Reminding us of the wise saying, ''less is more'', her look consists of neutral tones. And through choosing these hues to accompany those bright white jeans she creates an ultra stylish and uncomplicated ensemble - that we think is worth replicating!
Looking effortless in Los Angeles, she made her way to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. She wore baggy white jeans, a slouchy vest top, a retro brown belt and a large raffia tote bag.
Her loose straight-leg jeans are from the brand Khaite, and offer a relaxed silhouette which when paired with the fitted biscuit coloured vest top create a flattering fit. And if you're wondering what the best jeans for your body type are, then this baggy style is one to consider.
The outfit is finished with a brown leather belt, a large raffia tote bag, from Sézane and retro-inspired Reebok trainers.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, comments on this look, ''When styling white jeans, neutral tones is a great direction to go in. If classic black and white, or bright pops of colour feels too harsh, staying within the same colour palette as the main focus of your outfit will do the trick. Stick to cream, beige, taupe and tan - and for the summer months, textured accessories like a raffia bag will pull everything together.''.
Miller consistently delivers on the style front, usually wearing bohemian inspired designed from her go-to brand Chloé. And we still aren't over her appearance at a recent film premiere that consisted of a vintage inspired slip-dress with knee high boots, an unexpected styling twist on her feminine aesthetic.
Shop Sienna's white jeans look
If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, then tapered loose jeans are a great pick. Plus this bright white colour will see you through the summer months and beyond.
A fantastic wardrobe staple that can be used to style a variety of looks. Finish off tapered jeans with this vest tucked in, or wear underneath a white shirt to add dimension to your look.
exact match
This bag is a crafted from raffia using traditional methods, and is fabulous quality. A perfect summer bag that every capsule wardrobe needs, take to the beach or wear to evenings out.
However, while some of you lucky ones might have film premieres to attend, most of us unfortunately don't! So this glamorous take on daywear offers practical style inspiration that can be put into daily use. Plus, her raffia tote bag is from one of our favourite brands, Sézane, making this a must-have accessory for any summer capsule wardrobe.
One key thing about this look is her colour choice, that makes this outfit cohesive and stylish. Many of you will have seen ''tonal beige'' trending for several years now, under the category of quiet luxury. However, these hues really work and look great with white. If you're still wondering, what colour suits me? Neutral tones such as beige, brown and white, suit people with both warm and cool skin tones.
Style the look with
exact match
These some of the best white trainers, they feature vintage-style leather, and white and green contrasting stripes making them a playful and trendy addition to your outfits.
Sophisticated and elegant, this leather belt is the ultimate accessory. Perfect for adding to jeans, tailored trousers and even skirts.
Neutral tones mix really well too, so there is no need to worry about matching the colours of your outfit perfectly. For example, pair a cream dress with a deep cognac-coloured belt. When these colours are layered well, they create looks that are both classic and minimalist.
You could even style your white jeans outfits with a buttery yellow colour, for example, with a light yellow poplin shirt or piece of knitwear.
