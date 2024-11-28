Sienna Miller’s viral Missoma earrings go with any outfit - get them with 30% off now
The striking silver earrings are a sure-fire way to elevate your everyday style
When Sienna Miller wore Missoma's stunning silver hoop earrings at Wimbledon back in 2023, the style sold out immediately - not only have they now been restocked, they're also in the brand's Black Friday sale.
This year's Back Friday deals are already being rolled out by brands across the board - and we might have just found our favourite saving of the event already.
Jewellery brand Missoma are offering huge savings on their website this Black Friday and a whole host of their super-popular and viral designs are reduced. We were especially delighted to see that the silver hoop earrings Sienna Miller wore and subsequently sold-out back in 2023 are in the sale too and can now be snapped up for 30% off!
Shop Missoma's Black Friday Sale
Sienna Miller's Wimbledon Earrings
Emulating the classic look of hoop earrings, these Missoma studs are designed to wrap around your ear lobe for a comfortable to wear style that looks oh-so chic. They have a chunky look, with a natural looking 'molten' style that sees the silver wave around rather than run in a crisp and sharp hoop.
If you're a fan of the trending stacked earrings look, this pair of geometric hoops are a must-have to layer with the larger hoop style Sienna Miller was spotted in or with any of Missoma's other statement earrings. Boasting an elongated and squared-off hoop design, they hug close to the ear and look great paired with other hoop styles as well as with shining silver studs.
While we love a classic hoop style, this pair that are inspired by the maximalism of 80s fashion are a chunky style that really pack a punch and will elevate any casual wear or formal look. They boast a layered double hoop design where the two hoops crossover for a super textured and detailed look that makes them a really standout piece of jewellery.
As is true for many of the best outfits seen at Wimbledon, we haven't been able to stop thinking about Sienna Miller's 2023 look - yes, even a year on it's still stuck in our minds. For the summertime event, she stepped out in a stunning blue and white pinstripe suit by Ralph Lauren and paired the two-piece with some oversized black sunglasses, a pair of black platform mules, a navy wicker handbag and, the standout piece, Missoma's Molten Large Open Stud Earrings.
The silver plated earrings may look like hoops but they're actually stud earrings that give the illusion of hoops as they wrap loosely around the ear lobe. They don't have the usual crisp circular look of hoops either, with their 'molten' name coming from their waved and textured look that gives the chunky metal a liquid silver look.
The earrings, which are also available in gold, sold out almost immediately after Sienna was spotted in them and it's no surprise why. They're a stunning and elevated style that can work alongside both casual and more formal looks and are a great chunky stud that can be used to create the trendy 'ear stack' look. This stacked style is created by layering varying sizes of hoops and studs in your ear piercings to get a gleaming, statement jewellery look.
Even without their sale, Missoma jewellery is some of the most affordable and high-quality out there, with all of their products being plated with consciously sourced silver or gold so you can feel as good as you look in whatever you buy.
Not only that, but each Missoma piece is also made by hand by the brand's teams in both India and Thailand and their factories are regularly audited by the Responsible Jewellery Council to make sure workers are being treated fairly and ethically as they create the products.
And with Missoma's carbon-neutral shipping and 100% recyclable packaging, it's no surprise that sustainable fashion lover Kate Middleton is regularly spotted in the brand's earrings. While she hasn't stepped out in Sienna's stunning silver hoops, she has previously been seen wearing Missoma's Zenyu Chandelier hoops as well as their beautiful pink Mini Pyramid charm earrings, both of which are in their Black Friday sale.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
