Sienna Miller's ultra laid-back baggy jeans and adidas Sambas combination has us in a frenzy - this is how you really do Parisian street styling

Sienna Miller has once again proven her status as the ultimate style icon with an effortlessly yet chic ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. After attending the Chloe show, she was spotted strolling the streets in an outfit that embodies street-style at it's very best.

If you're wondering how to wear the best wide leg jeans take a look at this extremely cool denim ensemble from Sienna Miller. Offering the ultimate city styling inspiration she pairs baggy denim jeans with the trending trainer of the year - adidas Sambas.

Miller never fails to educate us on the basic fashion principles, from strolling the Parisian streets to appearing at the fashion week an unforgettable Chloe pastel outfit, her outfits always hit the nail on the head. This style combination proves that the simplest wardrobe staples can create the chicest look, as she pairs denim wide leg jeans, a black studded tote bag, and a pastel colour jacket with classic adidas Sambas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller Look

Levi's XL Straight-Leg Jeans £100 at Anthropologie These XL straight-leg jeans offer a baggy loose fitting silhouette that's ultra cool and easy to style. These would not only be great with the Samba trainer, but they would also be some of the best jeans to wear with cowboy boots too. Every Stud Mini Hobo Bag £275 at Russell & Bromley If you've been coveting the studded handbag style that's been heavily featured on major designer runways, from Chloe to Khaite then this handbag is for you. Made from a soft black grain leather and featuring glamorous studded details this bag is perfect for wearing both day and night. adidas Originals Samba OG trainers in black £95 ASOS In a classic black and white shade these trainers will be your go-to all year round, plus this dark colour will pair with almost anything in your wardrobe from denim to tailored office outfits. And if black isn't your go-to shade they have plenty of colour options, from vibrant red to pastel pink.

Her baggy denim jeans look great with the soft grey jumper that's effortlessly tucked in just enough to give this look a relaxed feel. The real standout feature is her adidas Sambas (check out our adidas Samba review), which add to the street-style feel of this attire. The combination of casual daytime denim and trainers with glamorous accessories such as the black gold-studded tote really make this look stand out.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes comments on trainer choice made by Sienna, "I have the exact same pair of black adidas Sambas as Sienna and wouldn't be without them. They are so versatile, from working with everyday casual wear to more formal outfits for the office. And the best thing about them - aside from looking ultra chic - is how comfortable they are. I can wear these all day and not feel a single ache or blister."

If you've been considering the Samba trainer style for a while now, this should give you the inspiration to get behind this trending shoe. Not only do they pair well with wide-leg jeans, but they have lots of versatile styling options, from wearing tailored trousers and a blazer to pairing with a skirt and your best wool jumper.