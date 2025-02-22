Sarah Jessica Parker's showstopping purple knee highs take her cosy cardigan and maxi skirt combination to a whole new level

Sara Jessica Parker brought a bold and bright pop of colour to her monochrome grey outfit with a pair of showstopping purple knee highs for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival - the statement shoe proves that cosy staples like her knit cardigan can channel a whole new feel with clever styling.

Knitwear is a staple no matter the season. Whether you opt for the best cashmere jumpers to bring a cosy feel to your wardrobe or prefer a more chunky knit, with the tactile texture lending itself to layering, it's safe to say that we tend to keep them looking casual - but Sarah Jessica Parker used a clever styling trick to elevate her cosy cardigan into the formal wear sphere and we're so on board with the look.

Stepping out at the Sundance Film Festival last month, she stunned in a nearly monochrome outfit as she layered a chunky grey knitted cardigan over a grey midi dress with a corset top and stunning ruffled skirt. The mix of casual knitwear with a gown-worthy skirt already looked striking but SJP took her look to a whole new level by slipping into a pair of beautiful purple knee high boots that added colour, texture and an oh-so chic finishing touch.

We love knee high boots with any outfit, with the sleek, leg-elongating style working alongside so many different wardrobe staples to give an elevated feel to even the most casual outfits of 'jeans and a nice top.' But Sarah Jessica's purple style? Well, the classic black leather boot and brown suede style will always have a place in our hearts, but Sarah's bright purple take is too stunning not to try out for ourselves.

The purple is such a rich and luxe shade that simply oozes style and sophistication - can we expect anything less from Carrie Bradshaw herself? With a chic pointed toe and comfortable, mid-height block heel, the boots boast beautiful rouched detailing at the ankle which ties in subtly with the stunning ruffled detailing running down the front of her dress.

The boots also compliment the length of the midi dress, with the hem falling at the mid-calf. It can be a tricky length to style, with flat shoes like ballet flats of loafers sometimes feeling like they cut off the leg too much and you don't always want to step out in sleek court heels for your day-to-day errand running. So a pair of knee high boots like Sarah's are a great option that not only give the leg tonnes of length while bringing colour into your outfit, but also add some of that extra warmth we need in the winter and transitional months before spring.

As well as the styling trick of using statement footwear to bring colour into monochrome outfits, Sarah used a great hack that made her midi-length ruffled gown feel, while elevated, still casual enough to wear for a lunch date or dinner party.

She did this by adding a knitted cardigan over the strapless bodice of her dress. This brought in tonnes of cosy texture as it offered some coverage to the strapless style as well as a lovely pop of texture into the look too. It's a real masterclass in styling formal wear as casual wear so you can get the most out of your spring capsule wardrobe this year.