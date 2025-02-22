Sarah Jessica Parker's showstopping purple knee highs take her cosy cardigan and maxi skirt combination to a whole new level
Her classic midi dress and knitted cardigan make the ultimate transitional outfit
Sara Jessica Parker brought a bold and bright pop of colour to her monochrome grey outfit with a pair of showstopping purple knee highs for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival - the statement shoe proves that cosy staples like her knit cardigan can channel a whole new feel with clever styling.
Knitwear is a staple no matter the season. Whether you opt for the best cashmere jumpers to bring a cosy feel to your wardrobe or prefer a more chunky knit, with the tactile texture lending itself to layering, it's safe to say that we tend to keep them looking casual - but Sarah Jessica Parker used a clever styling trick to elevate her cosy cardigan into the formal wear sphere and we're so on board with the look.
Stepping out at the Sundance Film Festival last month, she stunned in a nearly monochrome outfit as she layered a chunky grey knitted cardigan over a grey midi dress with a corset top and stunning ruffled skirt. The mix of casual knitwear with a gown-worthy skirt already looked striking but SJP took her look to a whole new level by slipping into a pair of beautiful purple knee high boots that added colour, texture and an oh-so chic finishing touch.
Shop Colourful Knee Highs
These knee highs are stunning with their rich, purple-leaning burgundy hue. They boast an easy-to-walk-in mid-height heel and the ruching at the ankle is stunning.
If you're looking to invest in a pair of knee high boots that you'll wear time and time again no matter the season or occasion, it doesn't get more appealing than these wide-calf boots with their timeless red shade and beautiful rouching.
Shop Grey Cardigans
This Topshop cardigan is a simple, elevated staple that will see you through spring in style, no matter how you style it. We love the cable knit and sweet buttons.
A breezy cover up that's perfect for spring days and humid summer evenings, this cardigan boasts charming open stitchwork for a classic look.
We love knee high boots with any outfit, with the sleek, leg-elongating style working alongside so many different wardrobe staples to give an elevated feel to even the most casual outfits of 'jeans and a nice top.' But Sarah Jessica's purple style? Well, the classic black leather boot and brown suede style will always have a place in our hearts, but Sarah's bright purple take is too stunning not to try out for ourselves.
The purple is such a rich and luxe shade that simply oozes style and sophistication - can we expect anything less from Carrie Bradshaw herself? With a chic pointed toe and comfortable, mid-height block heel, the boots boast beautiful rouched detailing at the ankle which ties in subtly with the stunning ruffled detailing running down the front of her dress.
The boots also compliment the length of the midi dress, with the hem falling at the mid-calf. It can be a tricky length to style, with flat shoes like ballet flats of loafers sometimes feeling like they cut off the leg too much and you don't always want to step out in sleek court heels for your day-to-day errand running. So a pair of knee high boots like Sarah's are a great option that not only give the leg tonnes of length while bringing colour into your outfit, but also add some of that extra warmth we need in the winter and transitional months before spring.
As well as the styling trick of using statement footwear to bring colour into monochrome outfits, Sarah used a great hack that made her midi-length ruffled gown feel, while elevated, still casual enough to wear for a lunch date or dinner party.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She did this by adding a knitted cardigan over the strapless bodice of her dress. This brought in tonnes of cosy texture as it offered some coverage to the strapless style as well as a lovely pop of texture into the look too. It's a real masterclass in styling formal wear as casual wear so you can get the most out of your spring capsule wardrobe this year.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller persuaded me to buy this award-winning face serum that leaves skin looking healthy and 'luminous'
Created by 'London's most sought after facialist,' the serum is a must-have in Sienna's beauty bag
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley perfectly styled her anglaise blouse with gold hoops and a simple sun-kissed makeup look - the soft, feminine style has us dreaming of spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley perfectly styled her anglaise blouse with gold hoops and a simple sun-kissed makeup look - the soft, feminine style has us dreaming of spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever
As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring
Her pastel accessories are so pretty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move aside winter, Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is a breath of fresh spring air
Kate Garraway's Boden shirt dress has a fun floral print that would brighten up even the greyest of days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 5 trainer trends you'll see everywhere in 2025, from suede sneakers to high fashion hybrids
These are the trainer trends that will put a spring in your step for 2025
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I wasn't sold on the oversized suit and tie trend until I saw Michelle Pfeiffer's Wall Street chic look
The Eighties are calling...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Snow was no match for Naomi Watts’ snuggly Sorel boots and we’re ready to take the plunge and pick up a pair
Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous pair of Sorel boots back in 2018 and her simple styling is something we still want to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Katie Holmes was way ahead of the curve with her barrel leg jeans and puffer coat combination that's a 2025 must-copy
Katie Holmes has been a fan of barrel leg jeans for years and she once showed how gorgeous they are styled with a cropped puffer coat
By Emma Shacklock Published