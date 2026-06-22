Sarah Jessica Parker's pretty boho summer dress is the most elegant way to tackle this week's heat

Light, airy and oh-so-stylish

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Sarah Jessica Parker
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Sarah Jessica Parker is a style icon for a reason, it's not just what she wears, it's how she wears it. Whether it's Primark or Prada, SJP is as stylish as her on screen character Carrie Bradshaw, and her latest warm weather look is testament to that.

Sharing a sweet snap to Instagram of her pre-heading to speak at a North Western graduation ceremony, the actress looked relaxed and happy in a beautiful off-white lace summer dress. Pairing it with jewelled purple court shoes to reflect North Western's robes, SJP's dress really caught our eye for its elegant warm-weather appeal.

As temperatures are set to hit close to 40 degrees this week in the UK, if you're looking at what to wear in the heat, whilst remaining elegant, Sarah Jessica Parker's Primrose Anniversary dress by Doenis a seriously chic choice. While the exact match has sold out, the brand is known for its beautifully breezy styles, that are some of the best summer dresses on the market. And SJP's lacey, bohemian style is the airy elegant inspiration we need for the days ahead.

Boho lace dresses are ideal for hot weather

Sarah Jessica Parker's hot-weather outfit formula means you can stay stylish, even as temperatures soar. Look for breathable materials such as cotton or linen to underpin your summer outfit ideas, as these breathable fabrics, even with longer hems and sleeves, allow air to pass through, keeping you cool.

Light colours reflect the heat, and so a white or off-white dress, such as SJP's a great option for climbing temperatures, and the lacey, bohemian design taps effortlessly into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.