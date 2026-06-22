Sarah Jessica Parker's pretty boho summer dress is the most elegant way to tackle this week's heat

Sarah Jessica Parker is a style icon for a reason, it's not just what she wears, it's how she wears it. Whether it's Primark or Prada, SJP is as stylish as her on screen character Carrie Bradshaw, and her latest warm weather look is testament to that.

Sharing a sweet snap to Instagram of her pre-heading to speak at a North Western graduation ceremony, the actress looked relaxed and happy in a beautiful off-white lace summer dress. Pairing it with jewelled purple court shoes to reflect North Western's robes, SJP's dress really caught our eye for its elegant warm-weather appeal.

As temperatures are set to hit close to 40 degrees this week in the UK, if you're looking at what to wear in the heat, whilst remaining elegant, Sarah Jessica Parker's Primrose Anniversary dress by Doenis a seriously chic choice. While the exact match has sold out, the brand is known for its beautifully breezy styles, that are some of the best summer dresses on the market. And SJP's lacey, bohemian style is the airy elegant inspiration we need for the days ahead.

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Boden Blouson Sleeve Lace Dress-Ivory Lace £183.20 at Boden UK One of Boden's most elegant summer dresses, while this colour might be too light to wear to a wedding, it would certainly work for Christenings, special occasions and smart hot weather dressing for the office over the summer months. The blouson sleeves keep it light and breathable. DOEN Ischia Dress -- Salt Flock Dot £398 at Doen From the same brand as SJP's dress, this figure flattering style is here to highlight curves, nip in waists and flute out over stomachs, hips and thighs. With a slightly off the shoulder neckline, but substantial, yet light arm coverage, this is a great option for hot days. CUPSHE Maxi Dress V-Neck Tassel Ruching Dress £39.99 at Amazon Looking for something a little more bohemian? This cute and carefree Amazon option is a stylish choice for rising climes and thanks to its very pocket-friendly price tag, it's an ideal choice for chucking in your suitcase for warm weather adventures this summer and beyond. Free People Plenty of Love Maxi Dress £118 at Free People When it comes to relaxed yet polished, boho styles, you can't beat Free People and this tiered, ruffled dress features a figure flattering empire cut, airy sleeves and full swish skirt to ensure great air circulation when temperatures start to creep up. Phase Eight Aletta Petite Fit and Flare Cotton Midi Dress, White £149 at Phase Eight With a similar lacey, bohemian aesthetic but a more prim and proper silhouette, this gorgeous shirt dress will become a lynch pin in your summer capsule wardrobe. A timeless shape, plus breathable cotton material and a broderie Anglaise inspired design make it a winner. Jolie Moi Spot Print Chiffon Maxi Dress, Cream Spot £85 at John Lewis If you're looking for an elevate summer dress, this spotty design is the classic style you'll reach for on repeat. The polka dot print is both timeless and contemporary, thanks to the revival of the dotty print, while the breezy, long length is great for summer weather.

Boho lace dresses are ideal for hot weather

Sarah Jessica Parker's hot-weather outfit formula means you can stay stylish, even as temperatures soar. Look for breathable materials such as cotton or linen to underpin your summer outfit ideas, as these breathable fabrics, even with longer hems and sleeves, allow air to pass through, keeping you cool.

Light colours reflect the heat, and so a white or off-white dress, such as SJP's a great option for climbing temperatures, and the lacey, bohemian design taps effortlessly into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.