I’d never have thought to pair hot pink and leopard print but Ruth Langsford makes it look so classy and simple to style

Ruth Langsford has shown to me that hot pink and leopard print is a combination that’s simple to style and can be very classy.

There are some combinations that I’m naturally drawn to wearing and others that I wouldn’t even have considered attempting to style myself - like vibrant tones and animal patterns. Whilst I have some bright and leopard print items in my wardrobe, wearing the two together hadn’t occurred to me. That is, until I saw Ruth Langsford make it look so sophisticated on The Apprentice’s sister show The Apprentice: You’re Fired on 27th March. The Loose Women star was on the panel for this episode and shared a snapshot of her with host Tom Allen and her fellow guests.

Ruth went for a smart casual outfit that consisted of a blazer and tapered dark trousers and as she was sitting at a desk for the show it’s no surprise that she went bold with her jacket. It was the star of her ensemble and I believe it was the ponte blazer from her QVC collection.

Ordinarily £90, this beautiful blazer is currently on ‘special price’ discount at QVC and is down to £78. It’s a testament to the design’s popularity that it’s already sold out in navy and sunset orange but there’s good news for those of us entranced by the hot pink hue Ruth wore on You’re Fired as this is still available to buy.

Pastel pinks are a huge trend for the season but vivid tones like this are also a lovely choice for spring/summer. Ruth’s jacket instantly makes a statement and if you’re never sure how to style a trench coat, my other favourite outerwear option for spring has to be a blazer. They just bring a sense of elegance and polish to an outfit thanks to their structured silhouette.

The TV star’s blazer is single-breasted and very timeless. This helps to balance out the boldness of the pink and make it more wearable day-to-day, although Ruth enjoys wearing bright pink generally. The leopard print lining is a fun addition that is also actually quite subtle.

Ruth rolled up the cuffs on the BBC show to reveal just a hint of it and the contrast against the pink was striking. If you wanted more of the leopard print to show you could also wear the jacket unbuttoned. I was surprised by how much I loved the combination of the pattern and bright colour and I think that the tailoring gave it a classy edge.

Even if you don’t want to mix leopard print and statement shades within one item of clothing like Ruth Langsford did, keeping to more pared-back silhouettes and choosing a leopard print top or accessory with smarter pieces is a great alternative.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

On You’re Fired, the TV presenter went for what looked like black or dark brown trousers and a matching pink top underneath the blazer. I didn’t get a good glimpse of her shoes, though I would let something like this jacket do all the talking and go more casual with the rest of my outfit.

Blue denim jeans, my best white trainers or espadrilles and a crossbody bag would be a relaxed way of wearing a statement jacket. Given how much Ruth gravitates towards blazers we can imagine her getting plenty of wear out of this piece and styling it in many different ways.