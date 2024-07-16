This Radley bag on Amazon really stopped me in my tracks - with 65% off in the Prime Day sale it's sure to sell out soon

I didn't expect to see such classic pieces in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Radley Lyme Terrace bag - blue product shot, model shot and black product shot
With so many Amazon Prime Day deals out there, it's tricky to narrow things down to the right bargain for you. If tech isn't your bag, perhaps handbags are?

Radley London is one of our all-time favourite bag brands, and almost needs no introduction. The British brand's designs have long been amongst the best handbags on Amazon, but we've picked out a few styles that you really don't want to miss out on. With up to 65% off bestselling options ranging from backpacks to totes, you're guaranteed to fall in love. Don't say we didn't warn you!

My top pick from the deals currently on offer is the £77 Lyme Terrace handbag. A versatile piece, it will pair with everything from the best wedding guest dresses to the best jeans on Amazon.

Radley Lyme Terrace bag

Radley London Lyme Terrace Medium Handbag

Prime Day Deal: £77 (was £219)

Size: W28 x H22 x D12 cm

Available in classic black or vintage blue, this very chic shoulder bag is now a whopping 65% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's the ideal size for all your day to day basics, and features the iconic little Scottie dog logo the brand is known for. One reviewer wrote "holds all the essentials, even a small water bottle. For the price I paid it’s very good value for money and has lots of use." £77 is about as inexpensive as you can get for a Radley leather bag.

According to Radley London, as many as 20 skilled craftspeople work on every single handbag they make. The leather is some of the highest quality you'll find, making these even more of a bargain. No wonder celebrity fans over the years have included Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, no less.

Shop more Radley London Amazon Prime Day deals

Radley Smithfields bag 64% off

Radley London Smithfields Way Medium Bag

Prime Day Deal: £85 (was £239)

Size: W35 x H22.5 x D11 cm

This bag looks much more expensive than it is - so much so, I've checked about five times that the price is definitely right. It's £154 cheaper than the RRP! If you need a practical bag that will hold a laptop, this has got your name written all over it.

RADLEY London Rivington Medium Flapover Backpack for Women, in Grained Leather32% off

Radley London Rivington Medium Flapover Backpack

Prime Day Deal: £163 (was £239) |

Size: H26 x W22 X D10cm

Not only is this one of the best work backpacks, it's also ideal to travel with. And listen, I know it's a long way off now, but it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas presents...

RADLEY London Liverpool Street Medium Zip-Top Multiway Bag31% off

Radley London Liverpool Street Medium Bag

Prime Day Deal: £116 (was £167)

Size: H20 x W29 x D9cm

This one is very well-rated with Amazon customers. One said: "Needed pale grey /lilac bag for wedding it’s perfect match for my shoes and fascinator", whilst another commented "Exactly the size I wanted. Always use Radley handbags for the quality and look. Last for years."

You might not have shopped on Amazon for fashion before, but the beauty of it is not only do you get speedy delivery, you can return these Radley London bags for free within 30 days of receipt with no costs.

FAQs

Is Radley a luxury brand?

Radley London is a luxury label that is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. Instantly recognisable thanks to its Scottie dog logo, prices for the current collection range from around £29 for a small cardholder up to £299 for a leather tote bag.

Says the Director of Design on what makes a good bag: “quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and amazing design both inside and out. The size, colour and shape are obviously important, but the handbag has to work with the needs of modern life.”

Are Radley bags on Amazon real?

As confirmed by the Radley London website, the brand "sell new products on Amazon via the Radley Official Outlet shop. This is the only official Radley account on Amazon."

When it Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is for Prime members only, and takes place this year on 16th and 17th July. There are some amazing deals to be found on tech, beauty, fashion and more.

