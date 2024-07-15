Princess Charlotte was Pippa Middleton's mini-me in matching sunglasses during day at Wimbledon with Princess Catherine

Princess Charlotte was Pippa Middleton's ultimate mini-me as they sat side by side in matching sunglasses at the men's final at Wimbledon with the Princess of Wales.

Arriving on Centre Court for the final day of the tennis tournament, the crowd cheered and gave a standing ovation as Kate Middleton made a last-minute appearance with daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton.

The Wimbledon final marked Princess Catherine's second official engagement of the years, following her cancer diagnosis, and fans were delighted to see her in the royal box.

As they settled down to watch, royal fans were captivated by Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton - who shared several heart-warming moments as they watched the match unfold.

Charlotte and her aunt Pippa looked adorable in matching sunglasses and strikingly similar hairstyles for the event - and we can just tell that the young royal will grow up to be a pro on knowing what to wear to Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)



In fact, the nine-year-old looked like a mini version of her aunt in her pink Ray-Ban sunglasses. With their rose-tinted lenses and bold fuchsia arms, the sunnies looked seriously cute on Princess Charlotte, while Pippa looked effortlessly chic in a similar pair by Chanel.

And sweet ruffled frocks were on the cards for both Pippa and Charlotte. While Charlotte looked adorable in a navy polka dot number by Guess, Pippa looked striking in the Peony Teaberry Floral Midi Dress by Beulah London, featuring pretty paisley and peony motifs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Wimbledon now over for another year, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, touched on just how nice it was to see little Princess Charlotte channelling her aunt's timeless style.

Caroline said, "We're used to seeing Charlotte look like a mini Kate, but her cute sunglasses were a nice nod to her Aunt Pippa.

"Sunglasses are a courtside essential at Wimbledon, and pink was a gorgeous way to add a pop of colour to her sweet navy dress. She's already too cool for school with her Ray-Bans!