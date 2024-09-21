Pippa Middleton elevates a checked shirt and jeans with vibrant red accessories – this classy colour combination will never go out of fashion
The timeless appeal of black, white and red
Pippa Middleton never fails to produce the goods when it comes to style – for years she has been setting style standards. So it's no surprise to see her September style from 2011 still resonating today.
Pictured on a sunny September day, Pippa gave a masterclass in autumn capsule wardrobes, wearing a loose-fitting, black and white checked shirt and grey skinny jeans with side zip detail – and she took her casual chic look to another level with a pair of vibrant red ballet pumps and matching handbag.
Black, white and red is a timeless colour combination, and Pippa executes it beautifully with this timeless look. Her styling is great inspiration for anyone new to wearing bold colour – shoes and accessories are a great way to add vibrant hues in a more subtle way.
Shop Pippa's style
This brushed flannel checked shirt from Mountain Warehouse is strikingly similar to Pippa's – and right now it's less than £20! This shirt is a great transitional piece, which you can layer over the top of cooler pieces in the autumn sunshine, and tightly fasten to feel the full benefits of the lightweight cotton outer and soft brushed lining when the temperature drops.
If you're looking for a subtle way to add a bit of vibrant colour to your wardrobe, you'd be hard pushed to find a better way than these stunning red leather ballet flats from Zara. We just love them. The colour is stunning, and the double buckle elevates the simple footwear. Gorgeous.
Burgundy might be the hot shade of red this season, however there will always be place for bright red in any capsule wardrobe. And this affordable, classic crossbody bag from John Lewis is a staple that you'll reach for time and time again. A side gusset adds a subtle elegant touch, and an internal pocket and zip will keep all your essentials safe.
Another subtle way to elevate the look overall, we love the detailing on Pippa's jeans. Patterned stitching across the knees and a side zip on each ankle elevate the everyday piece, taking a casual outfit to something that feels much more considered and put together.
It might have been a few years back now, but Pippa's style stands the test of time, and lends itself brilliantly to layering in the unpredictable autumn weather. It was clearly in Pippa's favour on the day she was pictured, with the sun shining, but this look would also work with a vest top underneath for extra warmth, as well as a blazer or classic black longline coat and boots when the temperature drops.
And a pair of the most comfortable trainers for women would also work perfectly to keep your feet warm when the weather turns. A versatile ensemble, these pieces are both practical and stylish – perfect for the season change.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
