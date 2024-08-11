Natalie Portman just found the best trainers to wear with workwear - and they're going to become a staple shoe this autumn

We're obsessed with the chunky designer trainers Natalie Portman stepped out at the Paris Olympics in, with the celeb nailing the business-casual dress code and giving us all the workwear outfit inspiration we needed.

Finding the perfect pair of trainers that work for every occasion, and that are comfortable, can feel like an impossible task. There are so many options out there to choose from, from the best white trainers to the most comfortable trainers and it's overwhelming to look through and find the most versatile, stylish pair.

But Natalie Portman seems to have nailed it with her latest look. Stepping out to watch the gymnastics at the Paris Olympics, and no doubt bumping into the sporting legends who have wowed in their incredible outfits throughout the games, the actress was a ray of sunshine in a beautiful and timeless mustard yellow co-ord set.

Pairing the bright, fitted jacket and matching mini skirt with a simple white t-shirt, we loved her take on the business-casual dress code. But it was her choice of shoe that really captured our attention as they appear to be the perfect pair of trainers to wear with workwear that still work outside the office with ease.

While Natalie's look would have worked brilliantly with a pair of Parisian ballet flats or a simple heeled sandal, the Dior 'Walk'n'Dior' Platform Sneaker was a brilliant choice to bring a more fun, and more comfortable, look to her outfit.

Shop Natalie Portman's Trainers

EXACT MATCH Dior Walk'n'Dior Platform Sneaker £790 at Dior The perfect elevated trainer, these Walk'n'Dior platform sneakers are made from jet black cotton canvas and feature a striking thick sole that not only looks impossibly cool but is also comfortable and lightweight. With some subtle embroidered detailing on the tongue, any laid-back look will be instantly elevated with the addition of these trainers. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform £75 at Very $69.95 at Walmart $70 at Amazon Adding not only an extra lift to your everyday outfits, these platform Converse trainers also offer more comfort thanks to their ultra-padded foam soles. In a sleek all black canvas, they're a super versatile addition to any wardrobe and are perfectly paired with summer-ready midi dresses while also working with more casual and formal looks. Grafters Womens Lace Up Platform Sole Canvas Baseball Sneakers £19.99 at Amazon With an impressive 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, these Grafters sneakers are a great, affordable trainer that will easily pair with any look you put together. We love the chunky platform sole that hides a cushioned foam insole, and the elevated sole detailing that creates a wave pattern along the sides of the shoe gives a unique and fun look.

Natalie leaned further into the laid back style offered by the trainers with her accessories, juxtaposing her yellow, form-fitting set with a pair of sporty red and white ankle socks.

She also opted to wear no jewellery, with her only accessory being her cat-eye sunglasses that were a practical choice in the sunny French capital.

Her hair was styled in a middle parting, with her brunette strands tucked behind her ears and little other styling done to further play into the relaxed theme of her look. We love the overall feel of this look and can't wait to recreate it.