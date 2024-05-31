'I'd just like a nice swimming costume with a hefty, very hefty, in-built bra' - Miranda Hart asks Instagram for help, and thousands respond with recommendations

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart took to Instagram earlier today to ask the community for help on her quest to find a flattering swimsuit that provides sufficient support for her large bust. And her followers didn't disappoint, with hundreds of women commenting with words of support and tested brands she should try.

"Hello, right, content warning, this is going to include information about my bosoms," Hart said. "Because I need help. Sounds wrong already. No, it's alright. It's just that I've put on a lot of weight, and my bosoms and now the size is too much. The size of space hoppers - I feel like I'm carrying around space hoppers filled with gravel, and its very uncomfortable. Anyway, that aside, what do I do about the swimming costume issue, where do I get a swimming costume that has a good enough in-built bra?"

The retailer recommendations came in thick and fast, many of which feature in our pick of the best swimwear for women over 50. But based on what thousands of women are saying, there's clearly a few we need to add. To save you scrolling through thousands of comments, here are the brands women with large busts recommend Miranda tries for swimwear:

Bravissimo - supportive bra-sized swimwear in a D-L cup

Cupshe - DD-plus bikinis & swimwear for big busts

Elomi - bra-sized swimwear for curvy women

M&S - figure flattering swimwear for big boobs

Land's End - swimwear specially tailored to support large busts

Snag Tights - swimwear pieces designed specifically for big busts

Deakin & Blue - tailored to fit women who have large cup sizes

Bravissimo Miami Swimsuit £75 at Bravissimo "We're here to make women with bigger boobs feel amazing," says the Bravissimo website. And from the comment section on Miranda's post, it's clear the brand does just that for many. There is a dedicated section for women with cup size D-L, and swimsuit types to suit all. This one-piece is new in, and one of our absolute favourites. This 'Neon Papaya' colour is stunning, and not only is it highly supportive, the lack of clasp and wires makes it comfortable too. It has smoothing tummy control and on-trend textured fabric. "I just wish it came in more colours so I could buy more," wrote one reviewer. Land's End Carmela Slender Swimsuit £105 (was £140) at Land's End "I love my Land's End swimwear," wrote one lady on Miranda's article. The comedian and writer said she wanted help specifically with a 'nice black swimming costume', and we think this one from Land's End fits the bill. With a pretty cross design on the back, the front looks equally lovely with soft fabric overlay pleated across the bust and ruched into the seams. An underwired bra and firm-control Slendertex® base suit will give you all the support you need, and leave you looking and feeling amazing. Ottawa Wired Twist Front Ruched Swimsuit £84 at M&S Another amazing black swimsuit for larger busted ladies, this underwired Fantasie swimsuit is available in cup size D-G. The elegant design is made from premium Italian textured fabric, and features a pretty twist front on the neckline. "M&S always have good ones with support in them," said one lady on Miranda's post. The high street retailer has a whole section dedicated to swimwear for women with big boobs, with styles including bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces.

Hart went on to explain the swimsuit types she already owns, but how she has yet to find a 'nice' swimsuit that not only fits but leaves her feeling properly supported. "Serious suggestions please of where I can get a nice swimming costume - I just like a black swimming costume with a hefty, very hefty in-built bra."

"I was buying tops forgetting about the space hoppers - just tried them on and the space hoppers were literally by the waist," Miranda shared, before going on to explain how she had considered wearing a bra underneath to ensure the support she wanted.

Women were quick to help, the post now receiving over 1,100 comments - and reading them, it's clear Miranda isn't the only woman finding the quest for a flattering, supportive swimsuit a real issue.

"Well I just needed this for myself so thank you very much to this comment section," said one of the comments. "Let me know when you find out because it's a constant source of misery," wrote another.

Others shared the brands they have tried and tested, but two in particular stood out among the recommendations –Bravissimo and Snag Tights. Others mentioned repeatedly were Deakin & Blue and Elomi, Lands End and M&S.

"Bravissimo! The best place ever for big girlfriends", said one lady. "From one big bosomed midwife to another, get a Snag cozzie!! They are THE BEST." said another.

"I GOT you Miranda. There's a simply great British company called Deakin & Blue who do swimsuits specifically by varying sizes of 'space hoppers'. They are pricey but SO FLIPPIN WORTH IT! I can actually do laps and feel supported!" said a third.

Another brand that people might not think of – Amazon swimsuits. The online retail giant has a wide selection of brands that cater specifically for women with large busts - many of which we often see in the Amazon sale. There's also a brilliant selection of brands in our best bras for large busts, many of which have swimwear options too.