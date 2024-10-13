Minnie Driver just found the most sophisticated way to wear sparkles this party season – and swaps her signature curls for a striking sleek bob

With Christmas now just weeks away, we've started turning our attention to our party wardrobes. And Minnie Driver just gave a masterclass in how to go all out sparkles and shimmer in the most sophisticated way.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress wowed in a tie-neck embellished chiffon blouse from Prada, black handbag and open-toe heels. And it's the most brilliant example of just how elegant a bit, or in this case a whole lot, of sparkle can be.

Sequins and sparkle are often styled against a block of colour, the balance really allowing the statement piece to stand out. But despite Minnie's entire outfit being created from micro studs embroidered all chiffon, it somehow manages to remain understated. A fantastic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this style is one of the most classy, elegant and sophisticated occasion outfits we've seen.

Shop Minnie's style

Karen Millen sparkle dress
Tailored Metallic Contrast Cuff Detail Mini Dress

This metallic tailored contrast cuff dress from Karen Millen is strikingly very close in style to Minnie's Prada piece - and a fraction of the cost. In the sale, this gorgeous piece is now just £50, and features a sharp black collared neckline and long sleeves. Dress it up with heels and classic accessories, or down with boots and tights.

Zara tie-front sequin dress
Zara Mini Dress with Sequins

You can always count on Zara for gorgeous party wear, and this year is no exception. This wrap v-neck dress has a front knot detail, which cinches in at the waist for an ultra flattering silhouette. We love how Zara has styled this dress, completing it with tights and kitten heels for a standout party look.

Next silver sequin dress
Love & Roses Scallop Embellished Dress

This stunning scallop embellished dress was inspired by the costume archive at the English National Ballet and its wonderful collection of historic ballet costumes. This is a real show-stopper of a dress, which will make you look and feel incredible. An occasion piece thats hard to beat.

And it wasn't just Minnie's outfit making a statement, the actress, who has long, naturally curly hair, was not only boasting a new hair cut, but a totally-new style in the form of a dead straight bob. The style complemented Minnies sharp look beautifully. And there were a plethora of fans loving her new look. "You look so beautiful! Love you hair," wrote one. "Nice hair pretty lady, but love the natural curls too obvs," said another.

All dressed up for a Prada party, we love Minnie's Insta caption almost as much as her outfit. "I went to a party and when I took my shoes off this is what I danced to . Later, much, much later the after photo did not look like this. I did try to take one and thought I had, but the camera was actually facing the other way so I woke up to quite few pictures of the loo that I’d felt sure were selfies." We've all been there, Minnie.

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

