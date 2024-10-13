Minnie Driver just found the most sophisticated way to wear sparkles this party season – and swaps her signature curls for a striking sleek bob
We can't wait to recreate this look for the upcoming festivities
With Christmas now just weeks away, we've started turning our attention to our party wardrobes. And Minnie Driver just gave a masterclass in how to go all out sparkles and shimmer in the most sophisticated way.
In her latest Instagram post, the actress wowed in a tie-neck embellished chiffon blouse from Prada, black handbag and open-toe heels. And it's the most brilliant example of just how elegant a bit, or in this case a whole lot, of sparkle can be.
Sequins and sparkle are often styled against a block of colour, the balance really allowing the statement piece to stand out. But despite Minnie's entire outfit being created from micro studs embroidered all chiffon, it somehow manages to remain understated. A fantastic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this style is one of the most classy, elegant and sophisticated occasion outfits we've seen.
A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)
A photo posted by on
Shop Minnie's style
This metallic tailored contrast cuff dress from Karen Millen is strikingly very close in style to Minnie's Prada piece - and a fraction of the cost. In the sale, this gorgeous piece is now just £50, and features a sharp black collared neckline and long sleeves. Dress it up with heels and classic accessories, or down with boots and tights.
You can always count on Zara for gorgeous party wear, and this year is no exception. This wrap v-neck dress has a front knot detail, which cinches in at the waist for an ultra flattering silhouette. We love how Zara has styled this dress, completing it with tights and kitten heels for a standout party look.
This stunning scallop embellished dress was inspired by the costume archive at the English National Ballet and its wonderful collection of historic ballet costumes. This is a real show-stopper of a dress, which will make you look and feel incredible. An occasion piece thats hard to beat.
And it wasn't just Minnie's outfit making a statement, the actress, who has long, naturally curly hair, was not only boasting a new hair cut, but a totally-new style in the form of a dead straight bob. The style complemented Minnies sharp look beautifully. And there were a plethora of fans loving her new look. "You look so beautiful! Love you hair," wrote one. "Nice hair pretty lady, but love the natural curls too obvs," said another.
All dressed up for a Prada party, we love Minnie's Insta caption almost as much as her outfit. "I went to a party and when I took my shoes off this is what I danced to . Later, much, much later the after photo did not look like this. I did try to take one and thought I had, but the camera was actually facing the other way so I woke up to quite few pictures of the loo that I’d felt sure were selfies." We've all been there, Minnie.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Feeling down? Try these 32 ways to give your mental health an MOT if you need a reset
The science-back ways to give your mental health an MOT when you're feeling overwhelmed...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
These cosy, soul-warming amber perfumes smell so luxurious and are perfect for party season
Whether sweet and silky or musky and warm, multifaceted amber perfume always makes a chic impression...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes' luxury caramel tan tote bag is from a high street favourite – the oversized accessory is the 'perfect work bag contender'
Katie Holmes steps out with autumn's latest must-have accessory
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham takes a cream midi skirt and jumper from simple to chic with burgundy platform knee high boots – it's the perfect mix of style and comfort
Victoria Beckham created an effortlessly elegant outfit with simple wardrobe basics - and beautiful boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Veja Volley review: These lace-up trainers offer the ultimate balance of comfort and style
If you want sporty retro vibes but Sambas aren't for you, Veja Volleys are the perfect alternative
By Molly Smith Published
-
I've never thought a colourful suit could look elegant, but Cat Deeley's scarlet red co-ord has completely changed my mind
Her look is so chic and perfect for the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Tess Daly just changed my mind about the leopard print gilet trend - when teamed with wide leg jeans it's a masterclass in chic layering
Her exact leopard print gilet is from one of our favourite high street stores - and it's currently 20% off
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton's chunky lace-up Hunter boots are the chic wet weather footwear we've been waiting for
And we've found where you can buy her exact pair
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pour Moi Definitions Multiway Strapless Bra Review: "A supportive bra that will keep your boobs in place"
If you are looking for a bra to wear with bandeau, halterneck or asymmetric tops, this is the perfect solution, even if you have big boobs
By Julie Player Published
-
Victoria Beckham's simple way of styling leather trousers is the ideal balance of edgy and chic
It's finally time to dig out this wardrobe essential again
By Amelia Yeomans Published