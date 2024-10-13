Minnie Driver just found the most sophisticated way to wear sparkles this party season – and swaps her signature curls for a striking sleek bob

With Christmas now just weeks away, we've started turning our attention to our party wardrobes. And Minnie Driver just gave a masterclass in how to go all out sparkles and shimmer in the most sophisticated way.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress wowed in a tie-neck embellished chiffon blouse from Prada, black handbag and open-toe heels. And it's the most brilliant example of just how elegant a bit, or in this case a whole lot, of sparkle can be.

Sequins and sparkle are often styled against a block of colour, the balance really allowing the statement piece to stand out. But despite Minnie's entire outfit being created from micro studs embroidered all chiffon, it somehow manages to remain understated. A fantastic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this style is one of the most classy, elegant and sophisticated occasion outfits we've seen.

Shop Minnie's style

Tailored Metallic Contrast Cuff Detail Mini Dress £50 (was £199) at Karen Millen This metallic tailored contrast cuff dress from Karen Millen is strikingly very close in style to Minnie's Prada piece - and a fraction of the cost. In the sale, this gorgeous piece is now just £50, and features a sharp black collared neckline and long sleeves. Dress it up with heels and classic accessories, or down with boots and tights. Zara Mini Dress with Sequins £49.99 at Zara You can always count on Zara for gorgeous party wear, and this year is no exception. This wrap v-neck dress has a front knot detail, which cinches in at the waist for an ultra flattering silhouette. We love how Zara has styled this dress, completing it with tights and kitten heels for a standout party look. Love & Roses Scallop Embellished Dress £115 at Next This stunning scallop embellished dress was inspired by the costume archive at the English National Ballet and its wonderful collection of historic ballet costumes. This is a real show-stopper of a dress, which will make you look and feel incredible. An occasion piece thats hard to beat.

And it wasn't just Minnie's outfit making a statement, the actress, who has long, naturally curly hair, was not only boasting a new hair cut, but a totally-new style in the form of a dead straight bob. The style complemented Minnies sharp look beautifully. And there were a plethora of fans loving her new look. "You look so beautiful! Love you hair," wrote one. "Nice hair pretty lady, but love the natural curls too obvs," said another.

All dressed up for a Prada party, we love Minnie's Insta caption almost as much as her outfit. "I went to a party and when I took my shoes off this is what I danced to . Later, much, much later the after photo did not look like this. I did try to take one and thought I had, but the camera was actually facing the other way so I woke up to quite few pictures of the loo that I’d felt sure were selfies." We've all been there, Minnie.