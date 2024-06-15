Martine McCutcheon just wore the most desirable white linen pinafore dress – its ultra flattering fit suits all body types
The British weather feels very confused right now. Most days, you'd be forgiven for thinking we were not in the midst of summer. And Martine McCutcheon's latest Instagram post would suggest she feels the same.
The actress and singer took to social media to ask for advice on places to visit that have a little more warmth than we're currently experiencing here in the UK. And it was accompanied by an idyllic photo of her wandering through rows of palm trees, wearing a classic summer outfit.
Starting from the top, the simple but stunning look included a black-trimmed straw hat, the most beautiful linen pinafore dress from Isona Linen and tie-up tan sandals. It's a little white dress that just feels like summer, and is super-flattering for all body types. There's structure and full coverage at the top and in front, while the crossback design and breezy skirt will keep you cool. It's the perfect holiday outfit, plus it could easily take spot in our round up of the best wedding guest dresses.
Martine picked a classic white pinafore dress, however this style comes in a huge 19 different colours, so there's a shade to suit any occasion. The pinafore style is super flattering for all body shapes – a classic summer buy, that you'll reach for time and time again.
A summer capsule wardrobe staple, this gorgeous hat is woven from straw, trimmed with a black cotton-grossgrain band. Not only does this hat work with multiple outfits, it's highly functional with a brim just the right length to provide protection from the sun without it being restrictive or hiding your face.
Leather strappy sandals are a must-have for warmer months. Elevating the most basic of outfits and completing elegant looks, these gorgeous sandals will make you feel and look amazing. On trend, there are countless designs available, but this simple, super elegant pair from Mango really caught our eye.
We've seen a lot of summer outfits recently (worn by lucky people in much warmer climates), but Martine's classic look is timeless, not only being ultra chic and flattering, but super cool and comfortable for wearing in the heat.
If the weather eventually decides to sort itself out, this is definitely a look we want to be replicating. The pinafore dress Martin is wearing is from a family-owned business, Isona Linen, which makes linen home textiles and clothing. The brand sells this simple but stunning dress in a variety of different colours, so you're sure to find one that suits, plus this piece has a 25% discount right now (ends tomorrow).
