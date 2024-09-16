I'm buying this super cosy M&S scarf - it's the vibrant autumn accessory every wardrobe deserves and it's just like an Acne Studios design
At only £17.50 this colourful checked scarf is a must-have for autumnal styling
We all love a good designer splurge, and Acne Studios iconic wool blend scarf is the ultimate autumn/winter accessory that you may have had your eye on for some time. It's effortlessly cool, colourful, and cosy. But if £260 feels slightly too steep, this M&S lookalike might just be what you need.
Not long ago I found myself in a department store with the Acne Studios scarf draped around my neck, and it took a significant amount of self-control to not buy it! So when I saw this fabulous M&S version, I couldn't help but get excited. This might be the accessory you're in need of this season, an ideal purchase to add a touch of colour and luxury to your autumn capsule wardrobe staples.
This has to be one of my M&S autumn top picks this year, not only because of its resemblance to the Acne Studios scarf, but because it's the kind of colourful autumn accessory that will immediately uplift any outfit. Priced at the competitively low point of £17.50, the M&S checked scarf comes in a vibrant red mix, making it the perfect way to add a pop of colour into those neutral autumn tones. It also comes in a blue mix, so if you're not a fan of red tones, you're covered too.
M&S Checked Scarf & Acne Studios Fringe Scarf
This cosy scarf offers a sunny colour palette just alike to the Acne Studios design. It's made with brushed fabric for a super soft feel, and it's designed with a long length and tassel trim for that stylish, designer feel.
Of course there are clear differences, the most obvious being the materials used. The Acne Studios scarf offers a super soft blend of mohair that's heavy and cosy. The M&S version is still super soft; however, it is made from synthetic fibres instead, although they both offer the same stylish look and feel.
They both feature a timeless, seasonal large checked pattern with added tassel fringe, and a vibrant colour palette that will certainly add to those dark autumnal tones. So if you're after this iconic look without the luxury price tag, this alternative ticks all the right boxes.
This scarf is the kind of accessory that you'll reach for on those crisp autumn mornings when you want a cosy and stylish layer that also goes excellently with other autumnal colours such as chocolate browns, burgundy's, or olive greens. In a season where layering is key adding accessories to your looks really help make an outfit stand out, for example, opting for a colourful scarf is an easy way to elevate outwear.
Plus, there is a certain satisfaction that comes when you find something that looks just as good as the designer alternative, but you know it hasn't broken the bank—leaving room in your budget for other seasonal must-have items.
