These gorgeous velvet M&S trousers are the versatile staple that will see you through party season in style and comfort - with their elasticated waist and flowing wide leg

Velvet wide-leg trousers from M&amp;S
(Image credit: M&S)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Just in time for the festive season, M&S have released a stunning pair of wide-leg velvet trousers that are set to become a must-have wardrobe staple. The style is super versatile and comfortable to keep you on trend and in comfort this season.

We're always on the look out for versatile wardrobe staples, filling up our autumn capsule wardrobes with wearable pieces that can take us through autumn and winter in both style and comfort. We want flattering denim jeans, cosy knitwear pieces and practical suede boots to keep us warm but we also need statement outfits that bring a bit of festive flair to our looks.

Well, M&S has hit the nail on the head with their latest trouser release that delivers both comfort and style with a fun festive touch - we're adding these trousers to our basket right now.

Shop M&S wide-leg velvet trousers

wide-leg velvet trousers from M&S
M&S Velvet Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Available in a short, regular and long leg length, you can get the perfect fit with these stunning velvet trousers from M&S. Their flowing wide legs have a relaxed, slouchy look that highlights the heavy, luxe velvet fabric and makes these trousers look so much more expensive than they really are.

Even better, the flattering high waist is elasticated which means that these are the perfect trousers to both dance the night away and eat Christmas dinner in! Feeling comfortable has never looked so chic.

Thanks to the deep black tone, the trousers are super versatile and can be worn for numerous different occasions in numerous different ways. Style for casual occasions with a relaxed-fit jumper, pair of comfortable white trainers and a stylish trench coat for an effortlessly chic and put-together look. Or dress them up for a festive party, adding some heeled boots, a trendy leopard print shirt and lots of sparkling jewellery.

Shop More Velvet Trousers

Velvet trousers from M&S
M&S Cotton Rich Velvet Straight Leg Trousers

With a slim fit, flattering high waist and straight leg, these luxe velvet trousers from M&S emulate the look of tailored suit trousers with a fun, stylish flair thanks to the velvet fabric. We love the sleek and streamline style which is so elegant and easy to style.

Velvet trousers from Mango
Mango Straight Velvet Trousers

With a fun, retro-inspired straight leg design with a stunning front pleat detail, these velvet trousers from Mango feature a comfortable medium waist and easy to wear design. The burgundy tone is perfect for autumn and will elevate your everyday with ease.

Velvet trousers from M&S
M&S Velour Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers

Cut to a versatile regular fit with a comfortable drawstring fastening, that you tie with a sweet ribbon tie at the waist, these velour trousers come in a stunning 'midnight blue' shade that feels super luxe and festive. Made from a stretchy fabric, they have a casual, slouchy look that can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion and will always look chic.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

