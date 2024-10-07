These gorgeous velvet M&S trousers are the versatile staple that will see you through party season in style and comfort - with their elasticated waist and flowing wide leg

Just in time for the festive season, M&S have released a stunning pair of wide-leg velvet trousers that are set to become a must-have wardrobe staple. The style is super versatile and comfortable to keep you on trend and in comfort this season.

We're always on the look out for versatile wardrobe staples, filling up our autumn capsule wardrobes with wearable pieces that can take us through autumn and winter in both style and comfort. We want flattering denim jeans, cosy knitwear pieces and practical suede boots to keep us warm but we also need statement outfits that bring a bit of festive flair to our looks.

Well, M&S has hit the nail on the head with their latest trouser release that delivers both comfort and style with a fun festive touch - we're adding these trousers to our basket right now.

M&S Velvet Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 at M&S

Available in a short, regular and long leg length, you can get the perfect fit with these stunning velvet trousers from M&S. Their flowing wide legs have a relaxed, slouchy look that highlights the heavy, luxe velvet fabric and makes these trousers look so much more expensive than they really are.

Even better, the flattering high waist is elasticated which means that these are the perfect trousers to both dance the night away and eat Christmas dinner in! Feeling comfortable has never looked so chic.

Thanks to the deep black tone, the trousers are super versatile and can be worn for numerous different occasions in numerous different ways. Style for casual occasions with a relaxed-fit jumper, pair of comfortable white trainers and a stylish trench coat for an effortlessly chic and put-together look. Or dress them up for a festive party, adding some heeled boots, a trendy leopard print shirt and lots of sparkling jewellery.

