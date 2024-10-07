These gorgeous velvet M&S trousers are the versatile staple that will see you through party season in style and comfort - with their elasticated waist and flowing wide leg
With an elasticated waist, luxe velvet fabric and a comfortable relaxed fit, these M&S trousers are a must-have this season
Just in time for the festive season, M&S have released a stunning pair of wide-leg velvet trousers that are set to become a must-have wardrobe staple. The style is super versatile and comfortable to keep you on trend and in comfort this season.
We're always on the look out for versatile wardrobe staples, filling up our autumn capsule wardrobes with wearable pieces that can take us through autumn and winter in both style and comfort. We want flattering denim jeans, cosy knitwear pieces and practical suede boots to keep us warm but we also need statement outfits that bring a bit of festive flair to our looks.
Well, M&S has hit the nail on the head with their latest trouser release that delivers both comfort and style with a fun festive touch - we're adding these trousers to our basket right now.
Shop M&S wide-leg velvet trousers
Available in a short, regular and long leg length, you can get the perfect fit with these stunning velvet trousers from M&S. Their flowing wide legs have a relaxed, slouchy look that highlights the heavy, luxe velvet fabric and makes these trousers look so much more expensive than they really are.
Even better, the flattering high waist is elasticated which means that these are the perfect trousers to both dance the night away and eat Christmas dinner in! Feeling comfortable has never looked so chic.
Thanks to the deep black tone, the trousers are super versatile and can be worn for numerous different occasions in numerous different ways. Style for casual occasions with a relaxed-fit jumper, pair of comfortable white trainers and a stylish trench coat for an effortlessly chic and put-together look. Or dress them up for a festive party, adding some heeled boots, a trendy leopard print shirt and lots of sparkling jewellery.
Shop More Velvet Trousers
With a slim fit, flattering high waist and straight leg, these luxe velvet trousers from M&S emulate the look of tailored suit trousers with a fun, stylish flair thanks to the velvet fabric. We love the sleek and streamline style which is so elegant and easy to style.
With a fun, retro-inspired straight leg design with a stunning front pleat detail, these velvet trousers from Mango feature a comfortable medium waist and easy to wear design. The burgundy tone is perfect for autumn and will elevate your everyday with ease.
Cut to a versatile regular fit with a comfortable drawstring fastening, that you tie with a sweet ribbon tie at the waist, these velour trousers come in a stunning 'midnight blue' shade that feels super luxe and festive. Made from a stretchy fabric, they have a casual, slouchy look that can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion and will always look chic.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer.
