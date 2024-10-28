This olive green M&S coat is perfect for injecting colour into your autumn wardrobe - and it looks just like a piece from Kate Middleton’s favourite designer

M&S have released a new autumn coat that looks just like a stunning green piece from Kate Middleton's favourite designer Max Mara - and it costs a fraction of the price.

Autumn is in full swing. The weather is cooling down and we're cosying up in warm knitwear and other autumn capsule wardrobe staples to help us battle the seasonal chill in style.

And while we'd love to fill our closets with designer pieces to get us through autumn and winter, for a more budget-friendly option, we've turned to the Marks & Spencer coats collection - and we've been pleasantly surprised.

The high-street brand has gone viral on a number of occasions for their budget-friendly pieces that recreate the look of high-end flattering coats and their new M&S Twill Single Breasted Relaxed Coat might just be their best yet.

Shop M&S's Max Mara Lookalike Coat

Max Mara Zum Virgin Wool Double Breasted Shorter Length Coat £670 at Fenwick Made from 100% pure wool, this stunning midi-length coat by Max Mara boasts a sophisticated and timeless cocoon silhouette. This means it balloons slightly at the waist, allowing you to layer knitwear and other warm layers underneath with ease, and then hugs the thighs for even more warmth. The lapel collar, long set-in sleeves and welt side pockets give a classic look, while the striking olive green adds a contemporary touch. M&S Twill Single Breasted Relaxed Coat £69 at M&S This timeless twill coat is a beautiful piece to add to any autumn wardrobe, with its deep olive tone bringing a pop of colour to any outfit while also keeping you warm. It boasts a relaxed fit, with a laid-back single-breasted design that can be dressed both up and down, with this silhouette also offering plenty of room to layer cosy jumpers underneath the coat without bulking it up.

The stunning deep olive green coat from M&S looks uncannily similar to the Max Mara Zum Virgin Wool Double Breasted Shorter Length Coat, with both of them falling to a midi-length, featuring a sharp collar and relaxed fit, and boasting a beautifully bold green shade.

We especially love the style as Max Mara is one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers when it comes to outerwear and, while she doesn't own this olive green style, it does emulate her sophisticated and elevated look.

There are some subtle differences, with the Max Mara style being double-breasted while the M&S lookalike is single-breasted, and the designer style is made from 100% wool compared to M&S's polyester make up. But, with the designer style setting you back £670 and the high-street alternative costing only £69, there's little room to complain.

Styling either of these versatile coats, you can leave the green to stand out on its own with a pair of denim jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and a pair of stylish white trainers making up the base of your look. Or you could opt for a bright yet autumnal colour palette, with a burgundy midi skirt or pair of suit trousers, a turtle neck long sleeve top and a pair of winter boots keeping you feet cosy in the cold.

While the coat is currently available in all sizes on the M&S website, it's sure to sell out soon with over 140 reviews raving about the stunning colour and comfortable fit.

"This is a beautiful coat, super colour and a great weight. I am sure to get lots of wear from it," one reviewer wrote. While another added, "Lovely coat, great quality, looks really smart and feels nice and warm lovely deep pockets."