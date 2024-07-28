M&S just released the most beautiful statement pyjamas - and they have cooling technology to make sleeping in summer a dream

M&S have released the perfect pyjamas for hot summer nights, with shoppers raving about their 'beautiful' design and practical cooling technology that makes sleeping in the heat a breeze.

Most of the time when we slip into bed after a long day, we want to do so in cosy and comfy pyjamas that will help us nod off. But, when summer rolls around and hot, humid evenings make sleeping in the heat feel impossible, we want something lighter to let our skin breathe and keep us cool.

We love Gwyneth Paltrow's simple cotton pyjama set that makes for the perfect summer sleepwear, but M&S have just released a set with 'cooling technology' that might rival even the a-lister's recommendation.

The new 'M&S Collection Cool Comfort Printed Pyjama Set' features a beautiful, summer-ready tropical print, with a bold, blue fabric covered in palm leaf and tiger illustrations. We love the unique take on the traditional summer design, with the muted off-white tone of the statement-making print giving the set an elevated and sophisticated feel.

But it's not just the bold print that's making shoppers fall in love with these pyjamas. What's really impressed people is the M&S trade-marked 'cool comfort' technology. To start with, the pyjamas are made from 100% cotton, a fabric that allows skin to breathe and doesn't hold in heat. But adding to that, the fabric is coated with a Cool Comfort finish, which ensures a cool, breathable feel that makes sleeping in the heat a dream.

M&S shoppers love the set, with reviewers praising it for helping them to sleep better in the heat. One wrote, "These are really gorgeous, quality pyjamas. The cotton itself is excellent, the waistband is smooth and doesn’t rub or irritate my skin at all. It has two proper, deep pockets in the pyjama bottoms, which is hard to find but essential if you’re full of cold or have young children (or pets!) in the house.

"The style is classically elegant and the piping on the pyjama top finishes them off beautifully," they added.

Another wrote, "[These are] Lovely light, cool cotton pyjamas, perfect for this hot weather and also pretty enough for lounging too." While a third shared, "These are so cool and comfortable. The fabric is lovely as is the pattern. [I'm] Very pleased."