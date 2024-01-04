Katie Holmes's cherry red designer bag just sold out after she was spotted with it - but we've found other colours on sale

Katie Holmes's cherry red bag from Patou recently totally sold out, but we found the same bag is on some major sales in other colours right now.

If there's one thing we're certain of, it's that Katie Holmes is always wearing the most stylish clothes. She takes basic pieces and elevates them to new sartorial heights, proving time and time again that less is more - and that when it comes to how to style the best designer bags under £1000, she is the queen.

One of her most recent outfits, of course, was no exception. The Dawson's Creek star wore a stunning winter combo of a cool wool grey coat, some of the best wide leg jeans, and last but not least, a cherry red statement bag from Patou - which almost immediately sold out after the actress was seen wearing it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't get over how perfectly French-chic the actress looked in this simple yet effective combo - and clearly, we weren't the only ones who thought so, as her Patou bag sold out within days of her wearing the cherry red satchel.

It make sense - the Patou Le Patou leather shoulder bag is a staple bag that you can carry with you through any season and any event. With its sleek design and versatile wear options, it's undoubtedly a must-have.

Although Katie's specific cherry red hue is completely sold out, we found some other colours of the bag that are on a major sale right now - but you have to be quick to scoop them up before they're gone!

Get Katie Holmes's Patou bag on sale

With so many colours to choose from - although none of them rival Katie's cherry red one - and a plethora of sales prices to take advantage of, it's quite possible to want to just buy every single colour of this versatile bag.