90s fashion is back on trend, but spotting Katie Holmes in these retro jeans took me by surprise
The actress's nostalgic outfit for her latest movie has us reconsidering this retro look
Katie Holmes has been busy filming scenes for her latest film, ‘Happy Hours’ over the last few weeks and the pictures have been such a treat to look at. While most people have been caught up in the ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ spoiler frenzy, it’s Katie’s new project that has caught my attention. Not only has it meant that Katie has been reunited with her old Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson, but as always, we have kept close tabs on her outfits.
The latest outfit to catch my eye was a relaxed shirt and jeans combination, which had a very strong vintage feel to it, thanks to the multicoloured patchwork detailing down each leg. This crafty style was huge news back in the 1990s, and I for one am pleased to see them back on the fashion agenda again. The embroidery brings a fun feel to a simple pair of jeans, and I think we all enjoyed feeling a little more bohemian back then, too.
Lots of hero trends from the 90s have made a comeback recently, with jelly shoes, scrunchies and bucket hats all back in the style spotlight, so it was only a matter of time before patchwork jeans came around again. Loving the nostalgia as much as I am? You can recreate Katie’s relaxed and colourful look with the below buys.
Shop the Look
A simple shirt is the perfect way to tone down a statement pair of jeans. This shirt will work for everything from weekend denim or for summer outfits for work.
Shop More Patchwork Jeans
With more patterns and distressed details, this 90s-inspired pair of jeans will certainly transport you back in time. If you're panicking about re-wearing trends of your youth, don't. Make sure you only opt for one statement piece per look to add a grown-up feel.
The patterned design of patchwork jeans may seem a little busy and tricky to style, but they are far more versatile than you might expect. Take note from Katie, and team an embroidered pair with an oversized shirt in a similar tone to your patterns, or keep it simple by buddying up your denim bottoms with a plain white or soft grey t-shirt or vest top.
The patchwork makes quite the statement all by itself, so you don't need to worry too much about having detail in the rest of your outfit. It's best to keep it simple and let your jeans have their moment, after all, they've waited years to come back around.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
