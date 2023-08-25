Kate Middleton wore the prettiest sundress and wedges the night before her wedding

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As she arrived at the hotel she would stay at the night before her wedding to Prince William, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing the prettiest dress and jacket combination.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had the world's eyes on them when they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29th 2011.

And the night before the huge ceremony, Catherine spent her final night as a Middleton at a London hotel.

Ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding day, the loved up royal couple, as per tradition, spent the night separately.

While Prince William stayed at Clarence House with brother Prince Harry on the eve of the wedding, Catherine checked in to London's five-star Goring Hotel, which boasts rooms that can cost thousands of pounds per night, with parents Carole and Michael Middleton as well as brother James and sister Pippa.

Arriving at the luxury pre-wedding accommodation, the Princess of Wales was photographed alongside her mother and sister, waving to royal fans and photographers who had gathered.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking utterly radiant ahead of her wedding day, Catherine stepped out in a feminine black and white printed sundress, teamed with a cream jacket with subtle ruffle details.

Beaming with joy, Kate entered the hotel with Pippa and Carole, walking tall in a pair of black patent wedge heels - and Catherine is still a huge fan of wedges years later, nowadays often opting for her favourite Castaner espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proud mother Carole coordinated with her daughter, opting for a cream and black outfit herself, looking elegant and chic in a simple black pencil dress and tailored cream blazer.

Catherine looked glowing and ultra natural, wearing her enviable brunette locks in tousled, loose waves, ready to be transformed by hairstylist James Pryce who styled Catherine's princess-esque half up, half down wedding hairdo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hours later, Kate would arrive for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by 1,900 guests.

Catherine looked incredible in her custom-made Alexander McQueen gown, which was designed by Sarah Burton.

On her head, Kate wore the dazzling Cartier Halo Tiara, lent to her by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with a hand-embroidered ivory silk tulle veil.