I would never have thought of choosing a leather trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez makes it look so chic

No-one does fashion like Jennifer Lopez. Be it everyday casual wear or full evening glam, JLo's outfits are a constant source of style inspiration.

She may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but I often find Jennifer Lopez's looks offer inspiration that is both relatable and attainable. And while I have come to expect her amazing looks now, her most recent made me do a double-take.

Stepping out for the Sundance Film Festival, the actress was dressed head-to-toe in black, the statement piece being a stunning leather trench coat. A timeless wardrobe staple, I thought the Burberry trench coat was the pinnacle of these pieces, however, JLo may well have just convinced me otherwise with this stunning Nina Leather coat with scarf from Ducie.

Shop trench coats

Mango Leather-effect trench coat £109.99 at Mango Mango really coming up with the goods here with this leather-effect trench, which if the pictures are anything to go by, would take some guessing that it's not genuine leather. All the classic signs of a trench, but with just one lapel to give it an edge. Take our money already. Belted Faux Leather Trench £137.53 (was £229.21) This faux leather trench from Rebecca Minkoff at Nordstrom really looks the part. It has front button closure with a tie-belt, front flap pockets and spread collar for a highly stylish look. Cinch it in at the waist with the belt, or leave it open for a more relaxed feel. Dawn Levy Astrid Coat £1,644.88 at Nordstrom If you want a genuine leather trench, expect to pay for it. This beautiful piece from Dawn Levy is a modernised take on the classic trench, with statement cuffs, buckled collar and welt pockets. The ultra soft leather will keep you cosy and warm in the colder weather.

While the high style of this outfit is undeniable, it's functional too – the warm and water-resistant features of the material making this particular style of coat not only stunning to look at it, but comfortable to wear.

There are so many varieties of trench coat to choose from, but Jennifer has just made a very compelling case for a leather option with this ultra chic look. She paired her trench with black knee high boots, leather newsboy cap, sunglasses and her signature large gold hoops. And the result is one of the most elegant monochrome styles I've seen this year so far.