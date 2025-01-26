I would never have thought of choosing a leather trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez makes it look so chic
This highly stylish look is comfy and practical too
No-one does fashion like Jennifer Lopez. Be it everyday casual wear or full evening glam, JLo's outfits are a constant source of style inspiration.
She may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but I often find Jennifer Lopez's looks offer inspiration that is both relatable and attainable. And while I have come to expect her amazing looks now, her most recent made me do a double-take.
Stepping out for the Sundance Film Festival, the actress was dressed head-to-toe in black, the statement piece being a stunning leather trench coat. A timeless wardrobe staple, I thought the Burberry trench coat was the pinnacle of these pieces, however, JLo may well have just convinced me otherwise with this stunning Nina Leather coat with scarf from Ducie.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop trench coats
Mango really coming up with the goods here with this leather-effect trench, which if the pictures are anything to go by, would take some guessing that it's not genuine leather. All the classic signs of a trench, but with just one lapel to give it an edge. Take our money already.
This faux leather trench from Rebecca Minkoff at Nordstrom really looks the part. It has front button closure with a tie-belt, front flap pockets and spread collar for a highly stylish look. Cinch it in at the waist with the belt, or leave it open for a more relaxed feel.
While the high style of this outfit is undeniable, it's functional too – the warm and water-resistant features of the material making this particular style of coat not only stunning to look at it, but comfortable to wear.
There are so many varieties of trench coat to choose from, but Jennifer has just made a very compelling case for a leather option with this ultra chic look. She paired her trench with black knee high boots, leather newsboy cap, sunglasses and her signature large gold hoops. And the result is one of the most elegant monochrome styles I've seen this year so far.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
-
-
How to make small or awkward spaces work in your home
Make tricky or tight spaces in your home work harder than ever with these clever tips and tricks
By Nicky Rampley-Clarke Published
-
Trying to discover your inner child? These are the best ways to do it
Wake up your inner child and bring back joy into your life
By Natalie Denton Published
-
Victoria Beckham's timeless casual blend of flared jeans with white blazer, satin shirt and leather accessories oozes quiet luxury
Her white blazer and brown leather handbag create a soft and elegant style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes just made this forgotten UGG boot style the one to choose this season with the chicest winter outfit
The actress gives a masterclass in chic, timeless style
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Cat Deeley's cream wide leg jeans and cosy knit are the perfect blend of comfort and chic
The presenter looked comfortable and cosy in a monochrome outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
7 shoe trends we predict you'll be wearing in 2025 - including bohemian clogs and animal print flats
The good news is UGGs aren't going anywhere...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Can Kate Middleton's Le Chameau boots convince me to part with the wellies I've worn for years? Yes, they really are that good
At £220, these boots are a big investment - but I can honestly say they're worth every penny
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Garraway’s Reiss jumper dress is the most elegant way to wear the colour of the year
Kate Garraway is on board with the mocha mousse trend and her knitted jumper dress from Reiss is inspiring our winter style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
January in London requires cosy dressing - Sarah Jessica Parker's turned-up jeans, beanie and parka hit the nail on the head
SJP's chilly London street style moment channelled comfy casual expertly
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Louise Redknapp's comfy jeans and navy heels were a masterclass in styling slouchy cardigans
Louise perfectly demonstrates that comfort doesn't have to mean compromising on elegance and style
By Lucy Wigley Published