Jennifer Aniston proves florals should be part of an autumn wardrobe with a stunning high-neck maxi dress

Jennifer Aniston's floral high-neck maxi dress is the perfect piece to wear in Autumn, with the darker take on the spring-ready pattern making it the perfect piece for cooler weather.

Building an autumn capsule wardrobe, we're understandably drawn to snug and stylish boots that we can pair with cosy jumpers and comfortable jeans - anything that can keep us warm as we head into the cooler months.

But just because we often choose practicality over style in cold weather, that doesn't mean we have to ditch everything we love about our fun and vibrant spring and summer wardrobes - and Jennifer Aniston has proved just that with her stunning floral maxi dress.

Turning the much-loved floral summer print into one perfect for the transitional months, Jennifer stepped out in a floral maxi dress whose dark black background made the pink floral pattern pop.

The high neck and tie-waist belt created a super flattering silhouette that works for both casual and formal events, with the deeper-toned take on floral prints making it the perfect choice for autumn celebrations.

While Jennifer opted for a pair of strappy nude heels to finish the outfit, for the cooler months, pairing the dress with some stylish white trainers or, for even more warmth, a pair of knee-high boots, would look great while also keeping you warm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Floral Maxi Dresses for Autumn

FatFace Floral V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress £69 at M&S Cut in a comfortable and easy-to-style regular fit, this dress's simple maxi style is made all the more elegant with a flattering v-neckline and empire bust stitched detailing. Made of a floating fabric with cuffed long sleeves, the style has so much volume and moves beautifully as you walk. Plus, with a simple black, white and green design, its floral pattern is perfect for autumn - and it has pockets! Free People Golden Hour Maxi Dress £158 at Free People With a billowing silhouette, highlighted by the addition of exaggerated sleeves and a defined, elasticated waistband under the bust, this maxi dress from Free People is the perfect statement piece for autumn. Dressed up with heeled boots and a faux-fur coat, or dressed down with some trendy cowboy boots and a trench coat, the deep red floral print makes for the perfect transitional look. French Connection Ella Rose Shirt Dress £99 at John Lewis This sophisticated shirt dress from French Connection is the perfect autumnal take on the traditional shirt dress silhouette, with a chic collar, button through fastening, and stylishly sheer sleeves. We love the flattering fit created by the matching belt and can see this being easily styled with a pair of black boots or white trainers for any occasion.

We love Jennifer's dress, with it's sophisticated sleeveless style and sultry side-split, and would love to let the design shine on it's own, but to make it more autumn-friendly, the outfit undoubtedly calls for a jacket in the cooler months.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leaning into the darker tones in the dress, we'd layer a leather jacket or black trench coat over the outfit to keep the florals firmly in a more autumn-friendly colour pallet. You could even add a winter hat or stylish scarf for those shockingly cold days, picking out tones in the floral pattern to highlight through your accessories.