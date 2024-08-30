Jennifer Aniston's charcoal mini dress with tights and suede heels is the most versatile autumnal outfit formula
Jennifer nailed chilly day-to-night dressing in the most sleek mini dress and boots combination
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey blend of a simple T-shirt style mini dress, opaque tights and a pair of suede heels is a glam, comfy and versatile combination that'll see you through the upcoming chilly months.
While we're still clinging on to the last of the warm summer weather, greyer and drizzlier September days are, no doubt, just around the corner - and that means getting our autumn capsule wardrobes in order is at the top of our to-do lists.
Knowing how to style a classic trench coat, our favourite jeans or the best white trainers is essential for transitional dressing - and Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey blend of a simple mini dress, tights and suede heels, that we found in the fashion archives, is giving us more inspiration for the upcoming season.
In these snaps of Jen taken way back in 2009, she can be seen sporting an utterly timeless outfit formula that will carry anyone through the cold weather year after year.
Replicate Jennifer's All-Grey Look
Keeping the look neutral and wearable, Jennifer stuck to colour blocking with head-to-toe grey and layered charcoal opaque tights under her wrap-style T-shirt mini.
Adding a touch of glamour to the red carpet look, Jen chose a pair of cut-out red bottom suede heels in the same muted tone and carried a versatile clutch bag.
While we love the shorter cut of Jen's dress, the look can easily be replicated with pieces with longer hemlines like flowing maxi dresses or silhouette-accentuating midi dresses - or a toasty knitted jumper dress is always the perfect option for when the temperate drops really low.
You could also swap the stiletto-style heels for a block heeled suede boot or even a pair of knee-highs for an even cosier winter addition that will become a part of your wardrobe that you wear ever single autumn and winter.
