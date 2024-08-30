Jennifer Aniston's charcoal mini dress with tights and suede heels is the most versatile autumnal outfit formula

Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey blend of a simple T-shirt style mini dress, opaque tights and a pair of suede heels is a glam, comfy and versatile combination that'll see you through the upcoming chilly months.

While we're still clinging on to the last of the warm summer weather, greyer and drizzlier September days are, no doubt, just around the corner - and that means getting our autumn capsule wardrobes in order is at the top of our to-do lists.

Knowing how to style a classic trench coat, our favourite jeans or the best white trainers is essential for transitional dressing - and Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey blend of a simple mini dress, tights and suede heels, that we found in the fashion archives, is giving us more inspiration for the upcoming season.

In these snaps of Jen taken way back in 2009, she can be seen sporting an utterly timeless outfit formula that will carry anyone through the cold weather year after year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Replicate Jennifer's All-Grey Look

Keeping the look neutral and wearable, Jennifer stuck to colour blocking with head-to-toe grey and layered charcoal opaque tights under her wrap-style T-shirt mini.

Adding a touch of glamour to the red carpet look, Jen chose a pair of cut-out red bottom suede heels in the same muted tone and carried a versatile clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love the shorter cut of Jen's dress, the look can easily be replicated with pieces with longer hemlines like flowing maxi dresses or silhouette-accentuating midi dresses - or a toasty knitted jumper dress is always the perfect option for when the temperate drops really low.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could also swap the stiletto-style heels for a block heeled suede boot or even a pair of knee-highs for an even cosier winter addition that will become a part of your wardrobe that you wear ever single autumn and winter.