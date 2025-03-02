Holly Willoughby’s lemon yellow bandana dress is the alternative to florals worth noting

Forget florals for spring, Holly Willoughby's unique bandana print dress makes for a bold and fun alternative - and the lemon yellow colour is perfect for the season.

Our spring capsule wardrobes are full of one print more so than any another and that's florals. Yes, of course we love leopard prints and other bold animal-inspired patterns, but there's nothing quite like a soft, flowery print for spring - or is there?

Holly Willoughby has us rethinking our go-to prints for the season after she stepped out in a stunning lemon yellow mini dress that boasted a bold and unique paisly print inspired by the traditional look of bandanas. Wearing the largely sold-out Ruffled Paisley-print Linen Mini Dress by ZIMMERMANN and the Nanette Boots in black from her collection with Grensons, she looked effortlessly elegant and, while you can only snap up her bestselling dress in a few sizes now, there are plenty of similar styles with equally gorgeous bandana-inspired prints to see you through the season in style.

The blend of a super feminine mini dress with chunky, practical boots has become a bit of a signature for Holly as she's been presenting Celebrity Bear Hunt. It makes sense, with the combination of wardrobe staples working perfectly to combat both the heat and uneven ground of the jungle. But while we might not be venturing off into the wilderness this season, we'll still be recreating this outfit that works perfectly for a number of different day-to-day ocassions.

The paisley, bandana-inspired print of her dress is ultra-modern and it contrasts the traditional florals we tend to see in spring while also not straying from their delicate, dainty feel. Boasting inctricate swirls, organic lines and a generous amount of empty space between the repeating patterns, the print is kept from feeling too busy but also manages to capture the eye and draw attention which makes it such a fun choice that's also easy to style.

Leaning into an ultra-feminine look, the dress boasts a beautiful ruffled neckline which draws the eye to the flattering straight-cut bodice. We're seeing the straight neckline have a real renaissance right now and it's been spotted everywhere from the red carpet to in some of our favourite Parisian street-style outfits. It is a super flattering style and works especially well with short, mini skirt styles like we see with Holly's dress, to give a sultry touch that also feels modest and wearable.

And the lemon yellow shade is simply stunning, coming in like a breath of fresh air to contrast the deep, dark tones of our winter wardrobes. Against Holly's sun-kissed and tanned skin,, it's a beautiful and soft shade that toes the line between a pastel and a neon and also lets the paisley print really shine.

Molly Smith, woman&home Digital Fashion Writer, said of the outfit, "If you've been keeping up to date with the latest fashion trends, you'll know that iterations of 'boho chic' are everywhere, with ruffles, maxi prints, and balloon sleeves being spotted on major runways. We can't get enough of this trend, and least we forget playful paisley prints just like Holly's dress."

Finishing off her look, Holly could've dressed up her figure-skimming mini with some towering heels or a pair of the best hiking sandals to keep her grip on the jungle terrain, but instead she slipped into a pair of black combat boots. This highlighted the alternative paisley print and brought in a much more grounded and practical feel to the outfit than a softer floral print and pair of espadrilles or strappy sandals would have - and we love the resulting look.