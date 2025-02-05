Holly Willoughby took style tips from Kate Middleton in these subtle but sparkly earrings

Heavenly London has blessed us with these £140 beauties

Holly Willoughby attends the &quot;Celebrity Bear Hunt&quot; Screening at the Odeon West End in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Holly Willoughby hit the red carpet in London this week for the premiere of new Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt. The television presenter looked as glamorous as ever in her designer LBD, but fans of her style will be happy to hear her earrings are from a royal-approved brand, and won't break the bank.

Heavenly London has long been one of our go-to names for affordable jewellery picks, and we're not the only ones. Kate Middleton has a pair of imitation diamond and pearl drop earrings she's be wearing since 2011, which goes to show their ageless designs truly have longevity.

Holly wore this £1873 dress by David Koma with an off-shoulder neckline and a daring plunge detail for the occasion, adding Gianvito Rossi heels and her Gold Sienna earrings. I especially love that she's styled her waved hair with a side parting and tucked it behind one ear to show off her jewellery in all its glory. Bravo to her stylist Dannii Whiteman!

Holly Willoughby attends the "Celebrity Bear Hunt" Special Screening at the Odeon West End on February 04, 2025 in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Holly's earrings

The Gold Sienna EarringsExact match

The Gold Sienna Earrings

The angled ridged design combined with the three mini Cubic zirconia stones is seriously stunning. They're also available in silver, and for £140 they're likely to sell out. They're much more lightweight than you might imagine, and will work as daytime sparkle with jeans and knitwear, or as an integral part of your date night outfits. They're plated twice with 18k gold, giving a pale (never orange) finish.

Co-founder of the brand Maddy Sangster told us: “Holly has always felt like the ultimate girls’ girl, so it’s a joy to see her wearing a female-founded brand like ours.

"Her stylist absolutely nailed the look—pairing our gold Sienna earrings with a beautifully simple dress that let the jewellery shine. Effortless, elegant, and exactly how we love to see our pieces worn.”

Holly Willoughby attends the "Celebrity Bear Hunt" Special Screening in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is of course, worth remembering that Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so if you're looking for a gift, or want to drop a hint to someone else, bookmark these beautiful earrings now.

Alesha Dixon and Ashley James are both Heavenly London devotees too, and it's even thought that Meghan Markle recently wore a pair of the brand's lab grown diamond studs, so you'll be in good company.

The Princess of Wales at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023

The Princess of Wales wearing Heavenly London earrings in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop more Heavenly London jewellery

The Pearl and ‘diamond’ EarringsKate's earrings

Heavenly London The Pearl and ‘Diamond’ Earrings

£120 for a pair of royal-approved earrings is pretty impressive, and it's undeniable that these look so much more expensive. The cubic zirconia stones really catch the light, and let's face it, you don't have to worry about them quite as much as you would if they were real diamonds!

Josephine ring

Heavenly London The Joséphine Ring

It's hard to believe quite how sparkly Heavenly stones are until you see them in person. This has sold out once before and it's sure to again. There's free delivery on all UK orders over £150, and you can find a ring sizer on the site to help you find the perfect fit.

The Gold Sophia Sapphire Earrings
Heavenly London The Gold Sophia Sapphire Earrings

These are an anti-trend piece that will work really well with all your outfits. Personally I recommend not always saving jewellery for best - wear these with jeans and jumpers to add a bit of sparkle to every day.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

