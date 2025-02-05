Holly Willoughby took style tips from Kate Middleton in these subtle but sparkly earrings
Heavenly London has blessed us with these £140 beauties
Holly Willoughby hit the red carpet in London this week for the premiere of new Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt. The television presenter looked as glamorous as ever in her designer LBD, but fans of her style will be happy to hear her earrings are from a royal-approved brand, and won't break the bank.
Heavenly London has long been one of our go-to names for affordable jewellery picks, and we're not the only ones. Kate Middleton has a pair of imitation diamond and pearl drop earrings she's be wearing since 2011, which goes to show their ageless designs truly have longevity.
Holly wore this £1873 dress by David Koma with an off-shoulder neckline and a daring plunge detail for the occasion, adding Gianvito Rossi heels and her Gold Sienna earrings. I especially love that she's styled her waved hair with a side parting and tucked it behind one ear to show off her jewellery in all its glory. Bravo to her stylist Dannii Whiteman!
Shop Holly's earrings
Exact match
The angled ridged design combined with the three mini Cubic zirconia stones is seriously stunning. They're also available in silver, and for £140 they're likely to sell out. They're much more lightweight than you might imagine, and will work as daytime sparkle with jeans and knitwear, or as an integral part of your date night outfits. They're plated twice with 18k gold, giving a pale (never orange) finish.
Co-founder of the brand Maddy Sangster told us: “Holly has always felt like the ultimate girls’ girl, so it’s a joy to see her wearing a female-founded brand like ours.
"Her stylist absolutely nailed the look—pairing our gold Sienna earrings with a beautifully simple dress that let the jewellery shine. Effortless, elegant, and exactly how we love to see our pieces worn.”
It is of course, worth remembering that Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so if you're looking for a gift, or want to drop a hint to someone else, bookmark these beautiful earrings now.
Alesha Dixon and Ashley James are both Heavenly London devotees too, and it's even thought that Meghan Markle recently wore a pair of the brand's lab grown diamond studs, so you'll be in good company.
Shop more Heavenly London jewellery
Kate's earrings
£120 for a pair of royal-approved earrings is pretty impressive, and it's undeniable that these look so much more expensive. The cubic zirconia stones really catch the light, and let's face it, you don't have to worry about them quite as much as you would if they were real diamonds!
It's hard to believe quite how sparkly Heavenly stones are until you see them in person. This has sold out once before and it's sure to again. There's free delivery on all UK orders over £150, and you can find a ring sizer on the site to help you find the perfect fit.
