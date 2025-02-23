Long, light and waterproof – this chic black raincoat keeps me warm, dry and stylish (and it's on sale today)
This machine washable coat is one the best investments I made last year
A raincoat is a wardrobe staple, especially if you live in the UK. Often feeling like we can get four seasons in one day, quality outerwear is a must. But, let's be honest, it's not always the most stylish of clothing, is it?
Which is why when Mountain Warehouse had a sale last year, I was really happy to find this long black Hilltop waterproof jacket, which is simple but offers timeless style. It ticked so many boxes for me – lightweight so it can easily be rolled up and stored in my bag and isn't at all heavy to wear on long walks, is wind and waterproof so, despite being so light, blocks out the cold and wet.
It has two deep zip-up pockets to keep your valuables safe, and finally - one of the biggest selling points for me - the length goes to just above my knee, giving lots of coverage without feeling in any way restrictive. Which is really helpful when putting a pair of the best wellies on and off. The only slight drawback is the hood, which doesn't reach as far over my head as I would like, but it does have ties to secure it in place. not a deal-breaker.
I have worn this at least once a week since buying – it's great throwing on over thick layers for long dog walks as well as over the top of work wear on a soggy school run. It's the perfect example of functional clothing that doesn't compromise on style, so much so it will soon secure a spot in our pick of the best waterproof jackets.
We've seen glimpses of sunshine, lighter evenings and warmer weather recently - there's no ignoring the fact spring is just around the corner. But with the weather unpredictable all year round right now, a quality raincoat is a piece you almost certainly need all the time, so it's worth investing in one that's going to last.
This Mountain Warehouse one has been a lifesaver for me on many occasions after being caught in the rain but tucked up neatly in my bag. It's also machine washable so there's no need to worry about muddy walks or paws jumping up on you - simply wash them off and go again!
Shop more raincoats
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
-
-
Ruth Langsford shared a ‘magic’ solution for touching up roots in-between appointments
Ruth Langsford joked that she no longer needs her hairdresser thanks to this 'magic' solution
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 foods rich in omega 3 for better heart health and brain power
Omega-3 fatty acids are great for the heart, brain, and skin, and maintaining a healthy immune system year-round
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's plaid frill blouse and flattering flared jeans make the loveliest winter to spring outfit
The Irish chef has impeccable taste - in more ways than one
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's simple black culottes and T-shirt is still our favourite chic yet comfy French-style outfit
Simple, timeless styling at its finest
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's showstopping purple knee high boots take her cosy cardigan and maxi skirt to a whole new level
Her classic midi dress and knitted cardigan make the ultimate transitional outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley's pretty anglaise blouse and simple sun-kissed makeup create a soft feminine style we're taking into spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever
As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring
Her pastel accessories are so pretty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move aside winter, Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is a breath of fresh spring air
Kate Garraway's Boden shirt dress has a fun floral print that would brighten up even the greyest of days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 5 trainer trends you'll see everywhere in 2025, from suede sneakers to high fashion hybrids
These are the trainer trends that will put a spring in your step for 2025
By Caroline Parr Published