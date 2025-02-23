Long, light and waterproof – this chic black raincoat keeps me warm, dry and stylish (and it's on sale today)

A raincoat is a wardrobe staple, especially if you live in the UK. Often feeling like we can get four seasons in one day, quality outerwear is a must. But, let's be honest, it's not always the most stylish of clothing, is it?

Which is why when Mountain Warehouse had a sale last year, I was really happy to find this long black Hilltop waterproof jacket, which is simple but offers timeless style. It ticked so many boxes for me – lightweight so it can easily be rolled up and stored in my bag and isn't at all heavy to wear on long walks, is wind and waterproof so, despite being so light, blocks out the cold and wet.

It has two deep zip-up pockets to keep your valuables safe, and finally - one of the biggest selling points for me - the length goes to just above my knee, giving lots of coverage without feeling in any way restrictive. Which is really helpful when putting a pair of the best wellies on and off. The only slight drawback is the hood, which doesn't reach as far over my head as I would like, but it does have ties to secure it in place. not a deal-breaker.

I have worn this at least once a week since buying – it's great throwing on over thick layers for long dog walks as well as over the top of work wear on a soggy school run. It's the perfect example of functional clothing that doesn't compromise on style, so much so it will soon secure a spot in our pick of the best waterproof jackets.

We've seen glimpses of sunshine, lighter evenings and warmer weather recently - there's no ignoring the fact spring is just around the corner. But with the weather unpredictable all year round right now, a quality raincoat is a piece you almost certainly need all the time, so it's worth investing in one that's going to last.

This Mountain Warehouse one has been a lifesaver for me on many occasions after being caught in the rain but tucked up neatly in my bag. It's also machine washable so there's no need to worry about muddy walks or paws jumping up on you - simply wash them off and go again!

