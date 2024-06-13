Helen Skelton's chunky Dune sandals have got us ready to dash to the checkout and buy a pair in both colours

Helen Skelton's gorgeous chunky block heel sandals just gave us an excuse to buy another pair of shoes and we're eyeing them up in both colours.

Nailing a summer capsule wardrobe is a mission most fashion lovers take joy in every year, but compiling the perfect collection of shoes for the season can be tricky - especially if you want a pair of chunky heels that work for a range of occasions.

Luckily, Helen Skelton has given us a serious dose of shoe inspiration with her latest Instagram upload, posing in a gorgeous summer outfit that includes a pair of heeled sandals by Dune that we're dying to get our hands on.

Taking to social media, the Countryfile presenter shared a series of photographs documenting the best of her latest outfits. In the first snap, Helen can be seen looking laid back yet impeccably stylish in a flowing pleated skirt, relaxed cotton shirt from M&S and a pair of Dune block heels.

Shop Helen's Dune Sandals

Helen's exact Dune Judies Leather Platform Sandals in Tan £85 at John Lewis Helen's exact Dune sandals are available to buy on John Lewis right now - but they're selling fast at other retailers, so we recommend a quick purchase if you want them. Dune Judies Leather Platform Sandals in White £85 at John Lewis The Dune Judies Leather Platforms are also available in a super classic white strap design with the same wooden block heel. Ideal for adding a pop of crisp white to any summer outfit.

The statement Dune sandals feature a solid wooden block heel and a tan leather strap with a cross over design and open toe. Secured to the platform base with a golden stud detail, they're far comfier to wear than stiletto heels or wedge sandals. So if you've been keen to elevate your summer outfits with the addition of a heel, these are ideal.

Wanting to take even more style inspiration from Helen? Style the Dune sandals with a flowing, pleated midi skirt and a loose fitting shirt for a super comfy look for warm days or balmy summer evenings.

Shop Similar Sandals

New Look Clog Block Heel Sandals £24.99 (was £29.99) at New Look A bargain lookalike of Helen's pricier Dune sandals, these chunky tan clogs from New Look are available to snap up in the sale with a super affordable price tag. M&S Collection Suede Studded Platform Clogs £55 at M&S A stunning suede option by the ever-reliable M&S, this £50 are a great alternative to Helen's Dune pair with more stud detailing and ultra soft straps. Schuh Viola Cork Wedge Sandals £45 at Schuh If a flatform sandal is more your style, these cork wedge sandals by Schuh are an affordable £45 and a chic style that you'll be able to re-wear summer after summer.

They're so easy to style with denim too thanks to their timeless natural wooden hue. Team them with a pair of your best straight leg jeans or a mega on-trend split hem denim midi skirt for an effortless but put together ensemble.

There's various high street options to shop if you love the style of Helen's heels but don't want to spend close to the £100 mark.